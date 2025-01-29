West Bromwich Albion are now pushing hard to sign a "technically very strong" midfielder, who has attracted the interest of a whole host of Championship clubs, according to a report.

Baggies in play-off battle

As we approach the end of the January transfer window, West Brom are still well-placed to reach the Championship play-offs, securing their place in the top six with an emphatic 5-1 victory against Portsmouth last time out. However, the final two play-off spots are likely to be hotly-contested, with just six points separating the Baggies from 13th-placed Queens Park Rangers.

As such, new manager Tony Mowbray may be keen to bolster his options before the February 3rd deadline, and he has now set his sights on a striker, targeting St. Gallen forward Willem Geubbels, who is in advanced talks with Luton Town.

A new midfielder is also of interest to Albion, having made contact over a deal to sign Chelsea's Harvey Vale, who has mainly been limited to reserve football this season, despite an impressive spell on loan at Bristol Rovers in the 2023-24 campaign.

Related He'd be amazing with Diangana: West Brom racing to sign "powerful" striker West Bromwich Albion fans would love to see this new striker line up next to Grady Diangana.

The signing of Vale could be viewed as a risk, given that he is unproven at Championship level, but West Brom have now identified a midfield target who has already proven himself at the level, having won promotion from the second tier last season.

According to a report from Football League World, the Baggies are now pushing hardest to sign Vancouver Whitecaps' Stuart Armstrong, alongside fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, who are also aiming to reach the play-offs.

Armstrong is attracting interest from a whole host of Championship sides, but Albion and Wednesday are among the frontrunners for his signature.

West Brom's upcoming Championship fixtures Date Plymouth Argyle (a) February 1st Sheffield Wednesday (h) February 8th Blackburn Rovers (h) February 12th Millwall (a) February 15th Oxford United (h) February 22nd

Armstrong has a track record of success

The 32-year-old helped Southampton to promotion from the second tier last season, registering five goals and seven assists in 42 appearances for the Saints, and he has chalked up 149 appearances in the Premier League.

Not only that, but the £39k-per-week Scotland international has proven himself north of the border, winning eight trophies, including four league titles, during his time with Celtic, where he received high praise from Brendan Rodgers.

"He’s got quality — big, big quality. He’s technically very strong and tactically he understands now how to keep the ball."

The former Celtic man also has a keen eye for goal, as displayed by the fact he ranks in the 97th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers in similar leagues.

As such, Armstrong could be a brilliant acquisition for West Brom as they look to secure their place in the Championship play-offs in the second half of the season.