Shifting their focus towards the January transfer window, West Bromwich Albion are now reportedly racing to sign a 6 foot 5 rising star who's scored four goals in his last five games.

West Brom transfer news

To say it's been a chaotic couple of months for West Brom would be an understatement. After finding themselves in a unique run of draws, it was one point too many to keep hold of Carlos Corberan, who swapped the Midlands for Valencia.

A difficult man to replace even amid that run of frustrating draws, the Baggies then turned to a true veteran and a returning icon in Tony Mowbray, who picked up his second win in five games last time out against Sheffield Wednesday.

With Blackburn Rovers up next, those at The Hawthorns will have the chance to move as many as five points clear of their opponents in the race to secure a play-off place, representing just how important tonight's clash within the Championship's top six is.

A place in the play-offs and then possibly the Premier League would certainly leave the Baggies in good stead to welcome reinforcements this summer too, including one young forward.