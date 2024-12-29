West Brom are now reportedly interested in hiring an "unbelievable" manager to come in and replace Carlos Corberan in The Hawthorns hot seat.

West Brom eyeing Corberan successor

The Corberan era with the Baggies has officially come to an end, with the Spaniard opting to take charge of La Liga side Valencia instead, in a job he ultimately found too difficult to turn down.

Now, it's a case of West Brom finding the right person to come in and replace their former boss, ensuring that they remain right in the Championship promotion mix until the end of the season.

Plenty of names have already been mooted as potential options for the Baggies, with Liverpool first-team coach Johnny Heitinga a leading candidate to take charge and guide them to future successes. Whether the Dutchman is willing to leave Anfield so soon after coming in alongside Arne Slot remains to be seen, though.

Meanwhile, a reunion with Tony Mowbray has also been mooted, with the veteran manager out of work since leaving Birmingham City due to health reasons. It would be a decision that may divide the supporters, with some seeing him as a safe pair of hands and others maybe wanting a younger boss brought in.

West Brom keen on "unbelievable" manager

According to The Boot Room's Graeme Bailey, West Brom are interested in making Mark Robins their next manager, following his surprise recent sacking by Coventry City.

He is "ready to return to management" and the Baggies are in the mix to hire him, as they look to ensure that they nail their next appointment. He has been described by a fellow contemporary as "the best manager in this league".

Robins stands out as a good option for West Brom, with many left shocked at his recent firing, considering the job he did at Coventry, guiding them into the Championship and then the playoff final in the 2022/23 season.

Only a penalty shootout defeat to Luton Town prevented him from inspiring his side into the Premier League, and Shaun Derry has waxed lyrical over the job he did in the past, saying:

"You look at some of the teams in and around the top six, you know, there's a lot of pressure on them teams, of course, to get into the Premier League, the promised land, it’s massive. But if you think about the job that Mark Robins has done, it's absolutely unbelievable. Complete safe pair of hands at that football club, but now he's got some brilliant players, young players, really aggressive plays in the final third, and that was a massive win today."

Robins has caused West Brom problems in the past, picking up two wins in nine appearances against them, and his preferred 3-4-1-2 formation could get the best out of wing-backs and be an awkward system to come up against. He could soon be seen as a front-runner to take charge at The Hawthorns.