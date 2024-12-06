West Bromwich Albion are now eyeing up a potential bargain deal to strengthen their ranks in January, it has been claimed, as they look to bolster their frontline before the second half of the season.

West Brom struggling for wins in the Championship

Carlos Corberan's side are struggling somewhat in the early stages of the Championship season, with the Baggies unable to stop drawing games.

The Baggies have lost the fewest games in the division, having been beaten just twice, but their 10 draws are also a league-high, one more than relegation threatened Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers.

As a result, they sit just outside the playoff spots in the Championship and are already 10 points adrift of early leaders Sheffield United, with another stint in the playoffs their most likely route to potential success this season at this stage.

One of their biggest problems has been finding the back of the net regularly, with their 19 goals scored the fewest in the top half of the Championship, though they do boast the third-best defensive record too.

Of those 19 goals, star striker Josh Maja has 10, while only two other players have managed more than a single goal for the Baggies this season across all competitions, and only five players have even managed to make it onto the scoresheet.

West Brom's top goalscorers 2024-25 Josh Maja 10 Karlan Grant 4 Alex Mowatt 3 Jayson Molumby 1 Mason Holgate 1

Now, West Brom could be set to address this issue in January, with reports linking them with a surprise swoop.

West Brom monitoring Sevilla forward

That comes as reports from Spain claim that West Brom are one of two Championship sides monitoring former Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of a potential winter move.

Iheanacho only arrived in Seville over the summer but has endured a tough start to life in the south of Spain, starting just four La Liga games, though he has scored three times in the Copa del Rey.

An FA Cup winner during his time at Leicester City, the 28-year-old has already reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements in Andalusia, with his high wages not deemed value for money given his lack of game time.

Kelechi Iheanacho's record in English domestic football Appearances 219 Goals 47 Assists 26 Minutes per goal/assist 120

Now, a fresh report has suggested that both the Baggies and Championship rivals Watford are "closely monitoring the situation" and they are both keen "to sign him in the winter, either on loan or as a free agent."

Dubbed "very talented" by Brendan Rodgers during the pair's time together at Leicester, Iheanacho's career has taken a dip since, with the Nigerian forward scoring just six times for the Foxes last season before moving to Spain.

He found the net against the Baggies in both the 2017/18 season and the 2020/21 campaign, helping them on their way to relegation from the Premier League on both occasions, but now could find himself trying to push them back towards the Premier League should he arrive at the club in January. Could he be the man to help Corberan's side back to winning ways?