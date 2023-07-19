West Bromwich Albion narrowly missed out on a place in the Championship play-offs last season as they finished three points outside the top six.

The Baggies will be competing in the second division of English football once again next term and Carlos Corberan will be hoping to improve on their ninth-placed finish.

Have West Bromwich Albion signed a player this summer?

They could need reinforcements in order to achieve their goals but they are yet to make a first-team signing so far, despite the market opening for business last month, whilst Karlan Grant, Tom Rogic, and Dara O'Shea have all moved on.

One move the head coach must now make is to sign Chelsea attacking midfielder Omari Hutchinson, whose move to The Hawthorns collapsed during the January transfer window, on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Athletic have claimed that the Premier League youngster is in advanced talks to sign for fellow second tier outfit Ipswich Town on a temporary basis.

However, the report does add that a decision is not expected to be made on his future until the end of the week and that the Tractor Boys are merely the favourites at this stage, which leaves the door open for the Baggies to swoop in.

The 19-year-old magician is a left-footed attacker who is primarily deployed as an attacking midfielder or as a right winger, which means that he could come in as the club's next Matheus Pereira for Corberan.

West Brom's last promotion to the Premier League, which came during the 2019/20 campaign, was spearheaded by the talented left-footed Brazilian, who also plays in those two positions.

Pereira averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.45, which was the highest at the club, across 42 matches as he contributed with a stunning eight goals and 16 assists.

The 27-year-old left the club to join Al-Hilal in 2021 and was a constant creative threat during his time at the Baggies with 2.8 key passes per game for his teammates, which was twice as many as any of his fellow attackers.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson, who talent scout Jacek Kulig described as a "playmaker", could offer similar qualities as a left-footed maestro on the right flank or through the middle, if he is able to make the step up to first-team football.

The teenage talent has racked up eight goals and ten assists in 25 U21 games for Chelsea to date, which means that the exciting youngster has set up a goal every 2.5 matches on average - compared to Pereira's assist every 2.63 games during the 2019/20 season.

Hutchinson also produced 17 goals to go along with 16 assists across 46 outings combined for Arsenal's U21s and U18s.

This shows that the Jamaica international, who the aforementioned Kulig hailed as one of his country's "superb" talents, has consistently delivered quality at the top end of the pitch throughout his youth career.

The 5 foot 9 hotshot is an attacking midfielder with a knack for chipping in with goals and assists on a regular basis, which is why he could be a phenomenal addition to Corberan's squad.

There is no guarantee that the Chelsea starlet will be able to adapt to senior football week-in-week-out but his impressive academy form suggests that it is a gamble worth taking as the Spanish head coach could find West Brom's next Matheus Pereira for the upcoming season.