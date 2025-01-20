All of the drama surrounding West Bromwich Albion being without a manager since Carlos Corberan's unfortunate Christmas exit has finally been nipped in the bud as Tony Mowbray is now officially back at the helm.

Signing a two-and-a-half year deal, Baggies supporters will hope the re-appointment of their ex-managerial great will inspire a promotion push in the here and now, considering the 61-year-old tasted that success with the West Midlands titans back in 2008.

The long-awaited arrival of Mowbray back at the Hawthorns will now see the Baggies scramble about in the transfer window to get some last-minute deals done, with one already edging towards completion.

West Brom close to landing long-term target

As per reports from Belgium - as has been relayed by Sport Witness - West Brom have now pencilled in a medical for Northern Irish star Isaac Price to finally join the club, having been previously linked with the Standard Liege midfielder last window.

Talks have progressed quickly and are now believed to be at their final stage. Sport Witness relays that Price is on his way over to England to finalise a switch, with the move coming in at around the £1.6m mark, as the Baggies go about strengthening before the February deadline.

Mowbray would love for this move to go swimmingly to win himself a speedy first purchase back in the Hawthorns dug-out, with the 21-year-old potentially another young gem the ex-Sunderland boss can work his magic on, having garnered a reputation for getting the best out of a wide array of raw starlets when situated at the Stadium of Light.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

What Price could offer West Brom

Moving back to West Brom, Price could link up with Alex Mowatt well in the middle of the park in learning the demands of the EFL, with the pair perhaps striking up an exciting partnership centrally if the former Everton youngster can break into the first-team and excel.

After all, the 21-year-old managed to settle in well to his new surroundings in Belgium after walking away from his boyhood club in the Toffees, with a goal and two assists tallied up by the versatile midfielder last season.

Away from his ability to score and assist - which saw him hammer home a last minute strike last campaign in Jupiler Pro League action - Price has also won the affection of Liege supporters with his battling nature which could make the Baggies sterner in the middle alongside a more creative Mowatt, with five ball recoveries made per league clash for 2024/25 on top of 5.2 duels being successfully won.

This could give Mowbray a welcome headache on his arrival, therefore, with Jayson Molumby the preferred partner for the ex-Leeds United man at this moment in time, with both Uros Racic and Ousmane Diakité fading into obscurity in these positions as alternate options.

Away from simply offering another body alongside Mowatt, Price has proven across his career to date that he's also a versatile and adaptable presence, with the former Toffees academy product more than comfortable with playing down the wings if needs be, alongside also slotting into defence as a makeshift centre-back.

Price's career numbers by position Position played Games played Goals scored Assists CM 60 2 2 DM 22 2 3 RM 18 0 0 AM 14 0 1 RW 2 0 0 LM 1 0 0 CB 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above, Mowbray would love to make Price his first buy based on his willingness to slot in wherever, with the 21-year-old acting as more of an attacking player for his national side - away from usually slotting in as a holding figure in the centre of the park - with five goals picked up from 16 senior international caps.

Once lauded as an "outstanding" prospect by ex-Everton teammate Asmir Begovic, Price will also hope a move back to England sees him flourish after waving goodbye to Goodison Park prematurely, with Mowbray perhaps the perfect man to get the most out of the new recruit.