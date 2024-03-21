West Bromwich Albion are confident that they will battle it out in the Championship playoffs at the end of the regular campaign, Carlos Corberan's Baggies now eight points clear of seventh spot after a 2-0 win against Bristol City.

That victory demonstrated West Brom's effective nature at being able to grind out three points under the pressure of keeping their grip tight on a top-six spot, with the West Midlands outfit now unbeaten in the second tier since losing to Southampton in mid-February.

Darnell Furlong put in another understated but stellar display against the Robins, keeping up his sterling individual campaign - which has seen him become a trusted member of the Baggies back four - by winning seven duels to make the win less nervy.

Yet, despite the West Brom number two continuing to be dependable, Corberan and Co will have one eye on the future in the form of an exciting loanee who could, one day, oust the 28-year-old defender.

Ethan Ingram's time at West Brom

Able to play anywhere down the right-hand side, whether that be as a disciplined right-back or further forward as a gallivanting winger, 20-year-old Ethan Ingram is highly thought of in the West Midlands.

Ingram hasn't just accumulated 82 games in and around the U18 and U21 sides by fluke, showing off his knack of being creative even when playing in defence in the Premier League 2 just last campaign with four assists from 19 games.

In total, the 6 foot 1 starlet has managed to pick up nine assists in these age brackets with his sparkling performances even being recognised here and there by Ingram being given chances in the first-team fold at West Brom.

Before a move to League Two Salford City on loan came about to test himself in the men's game further, Ingram had made three senior appearances for the Baggies.

Unfortunately, the last of those came in August of this season with Corberan opting to give fellow homegrown product Tom Fellows more opportunities to shine over picking Ingram.

Now, however, he could be in the West Brom manager's plans going forward based on his excellent displays as a loanee at the Peninsula Stadium to date.

Ethan Ingram's time at Salford City in numbers

Obviously, it would be a big jump-up in quality for Ingram if he was thrown into Championship or even Premier League football for that matter next season.

But, there will come a time for Ingram to shine if patience is exercised after taking to the fourth tier swimmingly.

Labelled as an "outstanding" talent by ex-Salford boss Neil Wood before his dismissal at the back-end of 2023, Ingram has shone playing both as a right winger and right-back in his new location.

The 20-year-old has even managed to net his first-ever senior goal playing for the Ammies, bombing forward with pace to burn to then curl home a strike against Swindon Town in October.

Away from his marauding runs paying off, Ingram has also slotted into the set-up at Salford as a reliable defender who can provide gritty displays much like Furlong can back at the Hawthorns.

Averaging 4.6 duels won per game in League Two from 21 appearances so far - alongside showing off his attacking prowess with four big chances created overall - Ingram could be knocking on the door for more opportunities at his parent club next season.

Still, with Furlong at the very top of his game this campaign, the Baggies should enjoy their ever-reliable 28-year-old whilst they can before any talk moves to Ingram taking his position when the number two does begin to wane.