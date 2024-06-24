West Bromwich Albion supporters must be lacking fingernails at this point with the end of June hurtling into view and a number of contracts still haven't been sorted out.

Cedric Kipre does look set to leave the West Midlands outfit this summer, with a bold move to Ipswich Town now even a possibility, whilst both Alex Mowatt and Kyle Bartley are yet to commit to a new deal at the club too, after both being offered new contracts on the retained list.

Kipre potentially leaving will be a blow for those with connections to the Baggies, with the West Brom number four turning around his turbulent career at the club as a first-team mainstay last season, but that blow could be considerably softened if Carlos Corberan's men get a new defender in through the door.

West Brom looking at soon-to-be free agent

According to a report last week by French outlet FootMercato, the Championship play-off semi-finalists from last campaign are keen on adding Moussa Diarra to their ranks this summer, who will be available on a free transfer.

The departing Toulouse defender, who faced off against Mohamed Salah in the Europa League last season for the Ligue 1 club, is a wanted man, however, with the report further elaborating that Olympique Marseille, OGC Nice and Stade Rennais are keen, alongside Norwich City.

The fervent interest in the Mali international will also be down to his versatility playing for Toulouse, meaning he can plug gaps all across various parts of the pitch, playing at left-back on top of his centre-back duties, with the 23-year-old also capable of doing a job in central midfield.

How Diarra would fit in at West Brom

Diarra could potentially pique West Brom's interest more with this adaptability, therefore, with the flexible 6 foot 1 presence even gifting the Baggies another option in the centre of the park if Mowatt ups and leaves.

But, more pressingly, he will be purchased to play in the heart of the back for next season, forming a daunting duo with Bartley potentially, if the imposing ex-Arsenal man stays put as well.

Alongside offering Conor Townsend competition at left-back, Diarra would slot into Corberan's starting XI to fill the hole left behind by Kipre, despite not being as forceful as the former Wigan Athletic man in his overall game.

Instead, the out-going Toulouse number 23 prides himself on being a calm passer of the ball from out the back and a creative presence at that, notching up two assists across his 22 French top-flight clashes.

Diarra's numbers vs PSG Stat Diarra Minutes played 90 Assists 1 Touches 35 Accurate passes 23/27 (85%) Total tackles 3 Duels won 3/6 (50%) Stats by Sofascore

His performance on the final day of the Ligue 1 season would have really stood out to the interested parties looking at him, with Diarra's commanding display against Paris St. Germain helping his side to a tremendous 3-1 win.

Showing a bite in his game to keep the hosts at bay with three tackles and three duels won, minus Kylian Mbappe firing home, Diarra also showed off his ability to make a difference going forward, with an assist for the equaliser at the Parc De Princes.

He could be a great partner for Bartley, therefore, who is far more well-equipped to play dirty for his side, as opposed to making moves happen from defence, as seen in this scrambled-in goal against Huddersfield Town last season.

Winning 4.2 duels on average last campaign, to further reinforce Bartley's reputation for being a defender willing to fight and scrap for his side, Diarra could be perfect alongside him as a more measured figure, with Kipre allowed to just move on.