Carlos Corberan boldly gave Tom Fellows more chances to impress in the West Bromwich Albion first-team mix last season and the Spaniard's choice to thrust the energetic 21-year-old into the spotlight has more than paid off.

The two-time England U20 international had only tasted Championship action four times before last campaign became his breakout moment at the Hawthorns, with four goals and three assists managed from 33 second tier contests.

The Baggies boss could attempt to inject more youthfulness into his squad with the arrival of this promising 20-year-old gem too, who was previously on the books at Everton.

West Brom make new bid for ex-Toffees youngster

As per football journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who also broke West Brom's initial interest in their desired target, the West Midlands club have gone back in for a new offer to try and tempt Standard Liege star Isaac Price to make a move back to England this summer.

Price was formerly on the roster at Goodison Park, but never quite made the anticipated breakthrough those on Merseyside would have predicted, with only three first-team appearances registered before a move to Belgium took shape.

West Brom are now awaiting the response of Liege, according to Tavolieri, with the Championship promotion hopefuls keen to bolster in the centre of the park, as Okay Yokuslu edges closer to leaving the Baggies to return to his native Turkey.

Price would able to fill that gap left behind by the 30-year-old's departure, but he would also be able to add even more exuberance to Corberan's camp, with the potential for him to cause havoc from the middle of the pitch alongside Fellows.

What Price could offer West Brom

The current Liege man would really excite those at Everton when he was still in and around the Premier League club's ranks, with five goals and five assists amassed from 64 U21 appearances.

As well as being labelled as a "magician" on social media by one insider, Price was also described as "terrific" by his ex-Everton youth coach in David Unsworth when still playing at Goodison, with his exit from Merseyside last year no doubt hurting those who thought the world of the raw 20-year-old.

Price's league numbers for Liege (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Price Games played 37 Goals scored 1 Assists 2 Big chances missed 3 Big chances created 5 Touches* 45.0 Accurate passes* 22.1 (76%) Tackles* 2.1 Ball recoveries* 4.4 Total duels won* 3.8 Stats by Sofascore

Taking a look at his numbers from his last full season in the Juplier Pro League, Price had taken to his new surroundings well, and will be able to offer the same bite and bravery Yokuslu used to provide for the Baggies week in, week out, with 3.8 total duels won on average per clash alongside his encouraging tackling statistics.

Yet, he could also be Corberan's next Fellows with his eye to burst forward as well as helping his team defensively proving to be useful for Liege, with 4.73 progressive passes registered per 90 minutes across the last year, according to FBref.

For context, the tenacious Fellows averaged just 1.56 across the same time span, with the homegrown product far more content at just rampaging forward with pacey runs.

The gung-ho pair could complement each other well, therefore, with the Northern Ireland international playing the Baggies number 30 into space, for Fellows to then slalom up the pitch.

There are plenty of other homegrown youngsters rising up the ladder at the Hawthorns that will excite Corberan and Co, but it looks as if the Championship side are also keen to snap up raw gems this summer when out shopping, with Price the next potential buy.