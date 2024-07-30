West Bromwich Albion are clearly worried about the potential of Brandon Thomas-Asante moving on to Southampton becoming a reality, with a whole host of transfer targets in attack making up their summer shopping list.

Tyrese Campbell's name keeps being talked about as a new striker option that the Baggies could pursue, with the West Midlands outfit able to snap up the injury-prone former Stoke City man for £0, but a new name has now emerged from the rumour mill.

This potential target could even be seen as an upgrade on the ex-Potters forward, having been an ice-cold goal machine across his career.

West Brom in transfer battle for Leicester City attacker

As per football journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, West Brom are just one Championship suitor keeping an eye on Thomas Cannon's future at Leicester City currently, with it looking likely that the Foxes will allow for the 21-year-old to leave the building on loan.

Both Sheffield United and Campbell's former employers in Stoke are also noted as being keen admirers of the ex-Everton youngster though, with a tussle potentially forming between this trio of suitors for his short-term services as the transfer window nears to its end next month.

With reports that Thomas-Asante has caught the eye of the newly promoted Saints, alongside the likes of Hull City, it's no great shock to see the Baggies are weighing up their options as to who they can bring in at the striker spot, considering Cannon has shown his blistering best in the second tier before, away from his Leicester move.

The raw 21-year-old forward could even be seen as an upgrade on Campbell, with the free agent attacker more known for being in the treatment room now over being a clinical finisher of chances, as opposed to Cannon who could become even better at the Hawthorns, next to the likes of Grady Diangana at the top of his game.

What Cannon can offer West Brom

Cannon is best remembered for his exploits when he was on the books at Preston North End on loan, firing in eight goals from just 21 Lilywhites appearances during the 2022/23 season, before returning back to the Toffees.

The deadly £8k-per-week attacker, who would regularly cause havoc at youth level for the Merseysiders as well, would end up moving to his current employers Leicester just last year for £7.5m, but wasn't a key first-teamer week in and week out for Enzo Maresca's men as they won the Championship title.

Cannon's Championship numbers for Leicester (23/24) Stat - per game* Cannon Games played 13 Games started 3 Average minutes played 33 Goals scored 2 Assists 1 Shots* 1.2 Touches* 11.2 Stats by Sofascore

Yet, even though his role was often a background one for the Foxes last season, Cannon still showed off his unerring coolness in front of goal when required, with two strikes bagged, despite only averaging 33 minutes of action when thrown into the deep end.

Campbell would score one more strike for Stoke last season, but would play ten times more in the league than Cannon managed for the reigning second tier champions in the process.

Therefore, Cannon could also be a smart loan buy for Carlos Corberan to make even if Thomas-Asante does stay put, knowing that the ex-Everton man's lively presence breathing down his neck could get even more out of the former Salford City striker again.

The 21-year-old Baggies target could also thrive in his new surroundings lining up next to Diangana, who created eight big chances all of last season, despite also fading in and out of contests like Thomas-Asante.

Neither member of the West Brom attacking duo covered themselves in glory during West Brom's recent play-off games, however, with Diangana only making 12 accurate passes in West Brom's disappointing 3-1 second-leg collapse away at Southampton.

But, the addition of Cannon could well make Corberan's men more exciting going forward soon, as another promotion charge is eyed up.