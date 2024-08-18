West Brom are reportedly readying a player-plus-cash bid for an "excellent" £2m-rated player in the summer transfer window.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies have made a solid opening to their Championship season, picking up four points from their opening two games, including a 0-0 draw at home to Leeds United on Saturday afternoon. There is hope that Carlos Corberan's side could go one better than they did last season, in terms of reaching the Premier League instead of being beaten in the playoffs.

In order for that to happen, West Brom could do with sealing more transfer business before the transfer window reaches its conclusion, even though they have already brought in the likes of Torbjorn Heggem, Gianluca Frabotta and Devante Cole this summer, among others.

Juventus youngster Joseph Nonge Boende has been linked with a move to West Brom in the near future, with the 19-year-old an exciting young prospect who already has four appearances to his name for the Serie A giants. In fact, the Baggies are even thought to have tabled a bid for his services.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth attacker Daniel Jebbison is another possible target for the Championship outfit between now and the end of the month, as they look to prise him away from the Premier League club, perhaps being able to offer him more playing time.

West Brom eyeing £2m ace in player-plus-cash deal

According to reliable journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon [via West Brom News], West Brom are preparing a player-plus-cash offer for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, including Mo Faal as part of the deal.

No specific figures are mentioned, however, the midfielder has a £2m release clause, with Corberan looking to complete an important piece of transfer business to aid his side's chances of returning to the Premier League.

Styles has been a long-term target for West Brom for a reason, with the 24-year-old not only a proven Championship player, making 136 appearances in the competition, but also winning 23 caps for Hungary.

He has also been praised by former Barnsley manager Neill Collins, who has said of him: "Callum's talent is undoubted and again for me, he has been excellent in pre-season. As long as I have got players like that, I will be delighted. I hope I can just help him continue to improve and become the player he has got the potential to be. He's definitely enjoyable for everyone to watch."

Styles could possess the quality in the centre of midfield to make a difference for West Brom this season and beyond, and his versatility also allows him to play at left-back, even though it is a rare role for him.

Last season, the Hungarian scored three goals and registered two assists in 16 League One starts, as well as averaging 1.8 tackles per game on loan at Sunderland in the Championship, showing that he is effective both in and out of possession.

As for Faal, this could feel like the right time to sell him, with the youngster loaned out to various clubs in recent years, including Doncaster Rovers and Walsall, and being limited to only three senior appearances for West Brom.