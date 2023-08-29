West Bromwich Albion are eyeing an experienced international defender to strengthen their backline before the close of play in the market, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving West Bromwich Albion?

The Baggies are riding the wave of some positivity after going three games unbeaten in the Championship, with a draw away at Leeds United sandwiched between home victories over Swansea City and Middlesbrough, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to West Brom's official website, boss Carlos Corberan heaped praise on his side in the aftermath of their triumph over Middlesbrough last weekend, stating: “I am very pleased, first of all with the result that we have achieved today. I am pleased with the performance too, especially in the first half when I thought we were very dominant."

Corberan has brought in Josh Maja on a free transfer alongside Jeremy Sarmiento on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, though the Spaniard has placed a lot of importance on bringing in further additions before the end of the window, cited by The Express & Star, stating: We still need one attacking player for me, to strengthen the squad. Also, we need someone who can play as a wing back or full back to cover the options for the team at the back. I think our future in the competition depends a lot on this week."

Veteran defender Kyle Bartley is still on the books at the Hawthorns despite speculation surrounding his future at the club, according to Express & Star journalist Lewis Cox.

Next up for the Baggies is a home clash against Huddersfield on Saturday and they could potentially climb into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places if they secure victory at the weekend, as per BBC Sport.

Who else could West Bromwich Albion bring in this window?

According to The Daily Mail, West Brom are in the mix to sign 28-cap USA international defender Reggie Cannon, who is a free agent after leaving Portuguese outfit Boavista due to a dispute over unpaid wages.

Nevertheless, Burnley, Stoke City and Birmingham City are also keen on the 25-year-old, who also has offers from the United States, though he would prefer to stay in Europe this summer.

Nottingham Forest and Fulham have also been credited with an interest in Cannon from the past; however, it remains to be seen whether they will return to the table for the Chicago-born ace, as per TEAMtalk.

United States international Cannon made 33 appearances in all competitions last term for Boavista across all competitions, though did not contribute with a single goal or assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Making his presence known in Boavista's backline over the duration of 2022/23, Cannon averaged around two interceptions and won around 1.5 tackles per match, demonstrating his ability to be a reliable figure on the right-hand side of defence, as per WhoScored.

As per FBRef, Cannon's appetite for intercepting has seen him rank highly in comparison to his positional peers in Europe's top five leagues, as he has made 2.21 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the 97th percentile for this metric.