West Bromwich Albion supporters will be twiddling their thumbs during this early international break, counting down the days until their side get back to the bread and butter of Championship action.

Carlos Corberan's confident Baggies have three wins and a draw next to their name from four league clashes to date, with any fears that the West Midlands side could start the campaign in a disjointed fashion after a number of summer exits pushed firmly to one side now.

Those who pack out the Hawthorns week in week out will also be eager for second tier football to return knowing full well that Mikey Johnston could slot into Corberan's XI after the break is over, after sealing a dramatic move back to West Brom towards the end of the transfer window.

Johnston's return to West Brom

Having either Burnley or the Baggies to choose from according to rumours, it did feel like Johnston was only ever going to return to the EFL with Corberan's side, when you consider his heroics for the Championship promotion candidates when he was on loan there last season.

Johnston would fire home seven goals from just 20 games last season playing for the second tier side, and will look to slot straight back into the Spaniard's first-team plans over the likes of Karlan Grant, who has managed to breathe life back into his stuttering West Brom career so far this campaign.

West Brom would have been laughing when Celtic accepted a £3m bid late on in the window after knowing what he can be capable of, but there might well be a worry that this could have been a lightning-in-a-bottle moment for Johnston when he was last situated in the West Midlands and he'll find it hard to reach these levels again, especially when you consider his up-and-down performances in Scotland.

Johnston would only find the back of the net 12 times across 93 appearances for the Bhoys, but Corberan might just be the man who knows how to make the Republic of Ireland international tick.

Away from new additions such as Johnston denting the bank somewhat, the free agent market is still there to be explored if the Baggies fancy it, and West Brom could be tempted to reinvigorate this player's career who also lost their way in Scotland.

Why West Brom should consider free agent signing

Formerly a product of the Baggies Academy, Kemar Roofe would be a suitable option to make a long-awaited return to the Hawthorns, with the ex-Leeds United attacker waving goodbye to Rangers this summer after being released.

Roofe would never make a first-team appearance for his boyhood employers first time around, but did score 24 times across 78 games for the U21s, before then going on to establish himself as a competent striker in the EFL.

Roofe goalscoring record in the EFL by club Team played for Games played Goals scored Assists Leeds 122 33 14 Oxford United 65 31 14 Cheltenham Town 9 1 1 Northampton Town 7 0 2 Colchester United 3 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Roofe would score a combined 64 goals for both Leeds and Oxford United after leaving West Brom for good in 2015, with an impressive 28 assists also managed.

Capable of playing in a whole host of attacking positions too, away from just lining up as a centre-forward, Corberan could also take a shine to Roofe's versatility if he is tempted to dive into the free agent market.

His spell in Glasgow wasn't a complete disaster from start to finish either, with 38 goals registered from 102 clashes donning a Gers strip, before injury issues started to intervene.

At this peak of his powers playing at Ibrox, ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard would even refer to Roofe as being like a "Duracell bunny" for his side in terms of his relentless work-rate, which Corberan will hope he can bring to proceedings at West Brom as they aim to win promotion.

Nobody would have anticipated Johnston to hit the ground running in the manner he did when moving to England, and in Roofe, West Brom could land a useful utility figure who will also strive to be as electric.

While the experienced marksman has not yet been directly linked to the Baggies, he has been the subject of interest from EFL and top-flight clubs in recent months, with there no doubt wisdom in Corberan and Co joining that race for his signature.