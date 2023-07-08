West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan could give young forward Reyes Cleary opportunities to star at the first-team level in 2023/24, according to The Express & Star's Lewis Cox.

Who is Reyes Cleary and will he feature for West Bromwich Albion in 2023/24?

Cleary is a highly promising attacker on the books of West Bromwich Albion that has made waves at various levels due to his clinical finishing ability.

Last term, the 19-year-old was in fine fettle for the Baggies' second string in Premier League 2 action, scoring 16 strikes and laying on a further three assists in just 12 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Capable of playing off the left or as a central striker, Cleary also made five senior appearances for West Brom's first team over the course of 2022/23; however, he has failed to notch a single goal for his current employers at senior level.

Former West Brom and Everton striker Kevin Campbell thinks that Cleary still has plenty to prove before being given regular opportunities to star at the Hawthorns, as he stated in a recent interview with West Brom News: “I think it (promotion to first team) might happen at some stage but straight away, no. “I don’t think he’s going to be a star, not yet. He’s a young man and he’s doing well but you’ve got to prove yourself and a loan deal might be right for him.”

Nevertheless, he may be helped in his search for a breakthrough by West Brom's financial situation, which is said to be in a perilous position and left fan organisation Shareholders For Albion, who own 12% of the club, furious at the Baggies' owner Lai Guochuan for failing to answer a single question regarding the health of the club in a letter demanding 'clarity' over several issues at the club earlier this year, as per The Daily Mail.

Albion have already sold defender Dara O'Shea to Burnley for around £7 million this window and more departures could be likely in the coming weeks, according to Birmingham Live.

Potentially, this could pave the way for the likes of Cleary to kick on from the youth ranks to become first-team regulars this term, which is a sentiment that is echoed by reporter Cox, who was speaking on the Express & Star YouTube channel,

What did Lewis Cox say about Reyes Cleary's first-team chances?

Talking about which youngsters could be given a chance at the Baggies in 2023/24, Cox singled out Cleary as someone who may be given an opportunity to stake his claim alongside Jovan Malcolm and Modou Faal, stating: "Youngsters, Jovan Malcolm, Mo Faal, hopefully, Reyes Cleary, that's three there straight off the top of my head in forward roles that have a real window of opportunity potentially to get serious minutes and then it's up to them."

Of course, Cleary's chances of becoming a regular have also increased due to the plight of Daryl Dike, who is expected to still be out for several months after sustaining an Achilles injury back in April.

West Brom don't find themselves in the kindest position right now with regards to matters off or on the field; nevertheless, Corberan will be hoping his young guns can help to breathe some new life into the club and give everyone at the Hawthorns a much-needed boost.