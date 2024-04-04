West Bromwich Albion had a whole host of high-earning duds on the books during their 2017/18 relegation campaign down to the Championship, with loanee Daniel Sturridge raking in a ridiculous £130k-per-week after joining from Liverpool.

The ex-Reds attacker would horribly flop at the Hawthorns, making just six appearances that campaign and walking away from the West Midlands dejected with zero goals to show for the disastrous stint.

Yet, it's Nacer Chadli who could be viewed as being even more of a draining buy for the Baggies with the eventually relegated side once paying Tottenham Hotspur a club record £13m to land the Belgian's services.

Pocketing a healthy wage across two turbulent seasons - which saw him earn two times the wage that West Brom man Jed Wallace currently earns in his second season - this is a signing nobody at the Hawthorns remembers with glowing fondness.

Nacer Chadli's wage at West Brom

Considering Chadli only made a meagre total of 38 appearances for the Baggies over two seasons, it's fair to describe the current KVC Westerlo man as a colossal flop.

Chadli's failure to set the world alight at Spurs consistently should have been an ominous precursor for what West Brom had in store at the Hawthorns, with the Belgian winger making just five appearances for the Baggies in his second campaign before jetting off to AS Monaco.

The 6 foot 2 attacker's first season was filled with moments of quality however, almost justifying his excessive £13m price tag at points by netting five goals and assisting five goals from 32 games in all competitions.

Yet, he became a Baggies non-entity soon after with injury issues piling up to expose his high wage as a costly error.

Once described as being "terrible" when still donning a Spurs strip by football journalist Dominic Booth, West Brom must rue the decision to bump Chadli's wage up from £55k-per-week to £60k-per-week after a promising first campaign when they now know what became of his rocky Baggies career.

Nacer Chadli's wage compared to the current West Brom squad

Chadli's extortionate £60k-per-week salary would see him rise to the top of West Brom's highest earners currently, toppling Adam Reach in the process who pockets £20k-per-week less.

Amazingly, Chadli also comes in as earning two times the amount ex-Millwall man Wallace does. This is the case despite Wallace captaining Corberan's men for the majority of this season, and the fact the experienced midfielder boasts four goals and five assists from 38 games.

West Brom's highest earners - 2023/24 1. Adam Reach £40k per week 2. Daryl Dike £32.3k per week 3. Jed Wallace £25k per week 4. Okay Yokuslu £25k per week 5. Alex Mowatt £22.8k per week Sourced by Capology

Trusted midfield duo Okay Yokuslu and Alex Mowatt also see their wages pale into insignificance when contrasted with Chadli's bumped-up pay packet, a sign that the Baggies have somewhat learnt their lesson about not dishing out high wages to players based on previous stature alone.

Yet, Daryl Dike is still a glaring reminder of when transfer deals can go awry - the American centre-forward earns the second-highest wage at the Hawthorns, yet has only made 32 appearances for the club over three injury-filled campaigns.

West Brom fans won't think about Chadli's up-and-down time in the West Midlands all too often in the present though, focusing instead on cheering on their new set of promotion-chasing players who could return back to the Premier League soon.