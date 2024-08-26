West Brom are planning to submit a new offer for the signing of a Championship veteran hailed as a "good professional", according to a fresh transfer update.

West Brom chase more signings despite strong start

The Baggies have made an impressive start to the 2024/25 season, as they look to go one better than last term's playoff heartbreak, sealing a return to the Premier League in the process.

Carlos Corberan's side have picked up seven points from their opening three matches, winning 3-1 away to Queens Park Rangers on the opening weekend before a 0-0 draw at home to Leeds United. West Brom followed that result up with a 2-1 triumph at Stoke City on Saturday, with plenty to suggest that they will once again be right in the promotion mix.

It has been a productive summer in terms of transfers at the Hawthorns, with Callum Styles most recently coming in from Barnsley, but there is still time for Corberan to add to his squad in the coming days. The Baggies have bid for Preston North End forward Will Keane, but have been rebuffed in their efforts to snap up the veteran attacker.

Juventus teenager Joseph Nonge Boende has also emerged as a reported transfer target for West Brom, but as of now, he has remained at the Turin giants. Now, a new claim suggests that the Baggies haven't given up on signing one target, though.

West Brom planning new bid for "good professional"

According to Football Insider, West Brom are set to submit a new offer for Preston ace Keane before deadline day ends, as they look to snap him up from their Championship rivals. The report says that the "improved bid will be worth £500,000", with Corberan "keen to add his attacking options after forward Brandon Thomas-Asante joined Coventry City".

At 31 years of age, Keane may not represent the long-term future for West Brom, coming in as a player who may only be around for a limited amount of time, but there is still no denying his pedigree as a footballer.

The £2,000-a-week-earning Englishman once played for Manchester United, making three appearances for arguably the biggest club side in the world, and he has proven his worth in the Championship, scoring 34 times in the competition over the years.

Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom discussed his future over the weekend, praising his attitude at the same time: "He’s happy here. He’s a good professional. Contracts are contacts aren’t they? You’re under contract. If people aren’t going to pay what the club value you at, you work hard."

This suggests that Preston may be stubborn in their attempts to keep hold of Keane in the current transfer window, but he could feel that West Brom have a better chance of sealing promotion to the Premier League this season - they are already 14 places higher in the table - therefore pushing for a move over the next few days.