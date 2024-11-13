The international break could well have come at the perfect time for Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion, who had been stuttering as of late in the Championship.

Before the break got underway, however, the Baggies did just about get the better of Hull City on their travels, as both Josh Maja and Karlan Grant delivered the goods in a slender 2-1 away win, but that was West Brom's first victory in nine games.

There was a lot of worry in the air that the wheels had already come off their campaign, therefore, but Corberan is a safe pair of hands and he should be able to get his team out of this sticky patch.

West Brom didn't really utilise the loan market this summer to improve their squad, away from adding in the likes of Lewis Dobbin who have barely featured, with the West Midlands side striking gold in the past when adding in some top-quality loanees.

Memorable West Brom loanees

The first player that will immediately pop into a West Brom fan's head is Romelu Lukaku, as the potent Belgian striker called the Hawthorns home for one season right at the start of his fledging playing days.

The well-travelled centre-forward would bag a mightily impressive 17 goals from 38 clashes for the Baggies during the 2012/13 campaign, going down as a fantastic loan purchase for the then Premier League outfit subsequently.

Lukaku isn't the only household name that can thank West Brom for gifting them a platform to shine so early on into their career, with Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher also on the books of the Baggies once upon a time, alongside the likes of defensive rock Tosin Adarabioyo before he signed for Chelsea.

But, there is another loan star who has come on significant leaps and bounds this season for his Premier League side, who had also established himself as a firm fan's favourite during a short but sweet spell in the West Midlands.

Harvey Barnes' career since leaving West Brom

Harvey Barnes, before going on to become an important part of the jigsaw under Eddie Howe at Newcastle United, was transported out on loan to West Brom, away from his parent employers Leicester City.

Already fresh off a formative loan stint at Barnsley in the EFL, the "special" winger - as he was once labelled by analyst Statman Dave - took the Championship by storm donning his new Baggies kit, with nine goals and eight assists coming his way from 28 outings.

As a result of firing home sublime strikes like this one during his stint at the Hawthorns, Barnes would eventually go on to make a name for himself back at the Foxes, with 77 goal contributions tallied up from 187 total games before Newcastle swooped in to land him last year.

The Magpies must feel quite smug with themselves that they decided to pick up Barnes now, capitalising on Leicester's relegation down to the Championship in the process, when you consider his sparkling output so far this season.

Barnes' PL numbers for Newcastle (24/25) Stat - per 90 mins* Barnes Games played 11 Games started 5 Average minutes played* 46 mins Goals scored 4 Assists 1 Shots* 1.6 Expected goals (xG) 2.31 Scoring frequency 126 mins Big chances missed 3 Big chances created 3 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, Barnes has been an effective weapon for Howe and Co to rely on, with the ex-Leicester man firing home four goals and picking up one assist from 11 league games, despite only averaging 46 minutes per clash.

Howe even described his qualities as "unbounded" after an audacious strike versus Wolverhampton Wanderers in September, with Barnes' transfer value now all the way up at £29m - according to Transfermarkt - when his price tag only stood at a low £1.2m during his loan stint, representing a rise of 2316%.

West Brom fans will hope their team can take on Barnes' side next season, but only if their promotion dreams finally become a reality, with their team's wobbly form having to be corrected.