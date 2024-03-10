West Bromwich Albion were too hot for Huddersfield Town to handle in an explosive 45-minute display from Carlos Corberan's Baggies, the Championship promotion hopefuls going into the half-time break 1-0 down only to then win comprehensively 4-1.

Brand new Terriers boss André Breitenreiter would have been pleased with his side's efforts in the first half, only for all their good work to go to waste courtesy of Mikey Johnston terrorising the West Yorkshire hosts in another vibrant showing from the Celtic loanee.

Helping himself to two goals in the entertaining lunchtime kick-off, supporters of the West Midlands club will be demanding with more ferocity now that a permanent signature is sought after for the slick Republic of Ireland international at the conclusion of the season.

Mikey Johnston's performance vs Huddersfield in numbers

Johnston signing on a short-term loan deal could be viewed now as one of the best bits of business conducted by any second-tier club in January, with the 24-year-old winger causing yet another back four in the division all sorts of bother at the John Smith's Stadium.

Away from bagging two goals, Johnston would also twist and turn Huddersfield defenders with ease by constantly bombing forward - the Hoops loanee successfully completing three dribbles on yet another bright afternoon for the explosive attacker in his new colours.

Johnston wasn't just selfish in his approach in attempting to pile on the Terriers misery by firing more efforts at the Huddersfield goal, the electric Baggies number 23 amassing two key passes in the game - which culminated in him assisting Okay Yokuslu's strike - alongside three successful long balls to push his team up the field.

There's no doubt in anyone's mind that the electric 24-year-old will stick it out as West Brom's main man down the left channel as they aim for playoff glory.

Corberan will also be understandably set in stone over Yokuslu remaining as another key name on his teamsheet, after the Turkish midfielder's imperious showing against Huddersfield.

Okay Yokuslu's performance vs Huddersfield in numbers

The ever-reliable West Brom number 38 stood firm throughout the contest even when his team were under the cosh in the first 45 minutes, his continued strength rewarded in the action-packed second half with a rare goal for the Baggies.

Yokuslu's venomous effort hitting the back of net was his first goal of the season, the defensive midfielder knee sliding with the rest of his pumped-up teammates in the celebrations with the scoreline at a more convincing 3-1 as a result of his thunderbolt.

Yokuslu's numbers vs Huddersfield Minutes played 90 Goals scored 1 Touches 76 Accurate passes 55/63 (87%) Duels won 5/9 Tackles 3 Stats by Sofascore

Yokuslu was dogged in his approach as well, alert to whenever the hosts ventured forward with five duels won and three tackles completed on top of remaining calm and composed with the ball at his feet.

Accumulating 76 touches of the ball over a standout 90-minute display, the Turkish midfielder was the perfect glue between the defence and the attack all afternoon by battling from deep whilst also playing in the likes of Johnston to foray forward with purpose.

Corberan will see both Johnston and Yokuslu as crucial players he needs to keep getting the best out of as the fixtures come thick and fast, with the race to make the playoffs intensifying in the weeks to follow as West Brom aim to break through into the Premier League.