Carlos Corberan hasn't minced his words heading into the opening weekend of the Championship season, stating that West Bromwich Albion will need to bring in around five or six players still this summer, in order to have a successful campaign.

That frank assessment from the Spaniard came about after the rapid-fire departures of Okay Yokuslu, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Conor Townsend has undoubtedly weakened the depth the 41-year-old has at his disposal, with a number of fresh incomings needed soon.

A new striker in through the door feels like a major priority, with no Thomas-Asante around and Devante Cole's new addition not exactly the most inspiring purchase, as the West Midlands club continue to battle it out for this free agent centre-forward.

West Brom face battle for free agent

It has been widely reported that West Brom are very much attempting to get Tyrese Campbell in through the door this summer as another presence to lead the line, but the Baggies could now face new competition to land his services.

According to a new report by WalesOnline, Campbell is now wanted by Swansea City, with Swans boss Luke Williams revealing his admiration for the ex-Stoke City man.

Still, West Brom won't be deterred by the Welsh side throwing their hat into the ring over a potential deal to snap up the 24-year-old, knowing that they need a new star-man up top soon, to fill the gaping hole left behind by Thomas-Asante surprisingly moving on to Coventry City.

Previously showing an interest in Thomas Cannon from Leicester City too, it's clear where the Baggies want to strengthen, with the potential for the new free agent purchase to dazzle alongside another new body into the building in the form of Lewis Dobbin, who has just joined on loan from Aston Villa to bolster Corberan's men down the left channel.

What Campbell can offer West Brom alongside Dobbin

At his peak for the Potters, the 6 foot forward was scoring strikes, like the one managed above versus Barnsley back in 2020, on a consistent basis, with nine goals managed from 33 games during the 2019/20 campaign in the Championship one of his best returns for a campaign from seven seasons at Stoke.

Injuries have, unfortunately, plagued the 24-year-old for some time now, leading to Stoke heartbreakingly allowing him to leave this summer, but his former employers' loss could well end up becoming West Brom's gain if they can unearth a deadly striker out of Campbell once more, when making him the main man at the Hawthorns.

Dobbin's league numbers playing for Derby (22/23) Stat - per 90 mins* Dobbin Games played 43 Goals scored 3 Assists 4 Big chances missed 5 Big chances created 4 Stats by Sofascore

Dobbin could link up with his new potential teammate quite well at the Hawthorns, therefore, based on the promising numbers he managed to accumulate when last playing in the EFL in League One, with seven goal contributions managed from 43 clashes whilst away with Derby County.

Aston Villa clearly saw enough promise in the 21-year-old to snap him up for a bumper fee of £10m this summer from Everton, after he starred at Pride Park out on loan, but the youngster will still have lots to prove in the senior game at his new temporary club.

Picking up a mightily impressive 11 assists from 36 games when still on the books at the Toffees playing in the U18s, Dobbin could be an inspired buy by the Baggies, who need improvements all over the pitch as per Corberan's honest words.

Dobbin might well even get Campbell back to firing on all cylinders up top with this creativity present in his skill set, helping the free agent attacker - who was once described as a "great finisher" by his ex-Stoke boss in Michael O'Neill - get back to his free-flowing prime and aid West Brom in their hunt to win promotion.