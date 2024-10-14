West Brom are still interested in completing the signing of a prolific attacking player enjoying a good start to the Championship season, according to reliable journalist Alan Nixon.

West Brom on the slide after great start

The Baggies came flying out of the traps at the start of this season, looking like the team to beat and reaching the top of the Championship table. Everything appeared to be going perfectly under Carlos Corberan, with his stock arguably never being higher in charge at the Hawthorns.

The 3-2 defeat away to Sheffield Wednesday last month acted as a huge blow, however, not to mention a surprise result, and West Brom's campaign has hit the skids from that point onwards.

That loss at Hillsborough was followed by another shock defeat, this time at home to Middlesbrough, before Millwall made the trip to the Hawthorns and came away with a 0-0 draw.

It is a dip in form that few saw coming, and it could be argued that the current international break has come at just the right time, allowing Corberan to regroup and hopefully get back on track when the domestic action gets back underway, starting with this Saturday's trip to Oxford United.

West Brom still keen on "outstanding" ace

In terms of transfer news, it looks as though one exciting player is still being eyed up, with Nixon claiming on Patreon that West Brom are keen on snapping up Tom Cannon in January, with the forward currently on loan at Stoke City from Leicester City.

The Foxes can recall the 21-year-old in the January transfer window, should they want him as part of their squad or wish to sell him on a permanent basis, meaning the Baggies could swoop midway through the season. As things stand, he is expected to spend the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign at Stoke, though.

Cannon has been seen as a West Brom transfer target in the past, so the fact that they are once again back in for him suggests they rate him highly as a young footballer with a bright future in the game.

The English attacker has already scored four goals in five Championship appearances for Stoke this season, averaging two shots per game, while former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior heaped praise on him last year, saying: "I thought Tom Cannon was outstanding, one of the best we've played against by far."

It doesn't look as though Cannon necessarily has a long-term future at Leicester, given their willingness to loan him out - he has also enjoyed a temporary stint at Preston North End in the past - and West Brom could be the perfect place for him to earn more regular playing time and settle down in his career.

With all due respect to Stoke currently, the Baggies have a better chance of offering the youngster a route into the Premier League from a Championship club - they are 17th in the table compared to Corberan's side's fourth-place standing - so a January switch to The Hawthorns could appeal to him.