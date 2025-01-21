West Bromwich Albion supporters making the trip to Middlesbrough later today will be excited by what the new Tony Mowbray era has in store as the Baggies hunt down more wins to firm up a spot in the Championship playoff picture.

Indeed, the West Midlands side are only occupying sixth position currently on goal difference, with tonight's opponents just below them eager to leapfrog.

Mowbray will hope for a win back in the dug-out, but he won't be able to call upon a new face just yet who looks nailed on to be his first acquisition.

Isaac Price's move to West Brom

It has been widely reported that Isaac Price is edging ever closer to donning a Baggies strip, with a medical already in the works after the ex-Everton man had jetted away from Standard Liege to seal a return to England.

Price's career numbers by position Position played Games played Goals scored Assists CM 60 2 2 DM 22 2 3 RM 18 0 0 AM 14 0 1 RW 2 0 0 LM 1 0 0 CB 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Mowbray will be overjoyed at the prospect of working with the 21-year-old who can really give the promotion hopefuls a boost all over the midfield areas, with the Northern Ireland international capable of playing in a holding role, as a number ten or as a traditional presence in the middle of the park.

He could form a fantastic working relationship with Alex Mowatt upon his arrival, therefore, with the window giving the Baggies apt time to add depth ahead of a gruelling race to win promotion.

The West Brom star worth more than Price

Nothing is set in stone that Price would instantly enter Mowbray's starting XI, with a midfielder already in the building who is excelling away from any talk of fresh recruits joining. He is actually also worth more than the 21-year-old's reported £1.7m fee.

The player in question here is Jayson Molumby, who now finds himself front and centre of many a Baggies starting lineup after battling back from a turbulent 2023/24 campaign.

In total, the Irishman only started 12 games for his side in the Championship that season, as the likes of Okay Yokuslu took over first-team duties at the expense of the 25-year-old.

Now, however, he isn't being so easily disregarded with 19 starts coming his way in league action, as Molumby's reputation as a tough, no-nonsense battler pleases those who watch him week in week out at the Hawthorns.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the changing landscape of the modern transfer market. How much is your club's star player or biggest flop worth today?

His display against Stoke City last time out exemplifies this brave nature - which will surely please Mowbray on his arrival - with a mightily impressive ten duels won, on top of also firing three efforts at the Potters goal as an equally tenacious presence in attack.

Molumby's league numbers (23/24) vs (24/25) Stat (* = per 90 mins) 23/24 24/25 Games played 24 24 Games started 12 19 Goals scored 0 2 Assists 1 1 Touches* 29.2 50.6 Accurate passes* 19.7 34.4 Tackles* 0.6 1.4 Ball recoveries* 2.8 3.7 Total duels won* 1.6 4.0 Stats by Sofascore

Off the back of his marked improvement on the pitch - as can be seen above - the West Midlands side managed to tie down Molumby to an extended contract until 2028 earlier this month.

Therefore, he will want to ensure his concrete starting spot remains just that even with Price entering through the door, as healthy competition begins to pop up across the Baggies first team ranks.

After all, as a direct consequence of his importance increasing at the Hawthorns, the number eight's transfer value sits higher than Price's, with Transfermarkt estimating that the midfield "animal" - as he was once labelled by Carlos Corberan - is now worth around the £2.5m mark.

Mowbray will just be glad he has a lot of talent at his disposal such as Molumby, with the 61-year-old praying that his emotional return to management starts with a win away at Boro.