West Bromwich Albion supporters might well have expected a slow start out of the blocks from their side this season, as Carlos Corberan's tight-knit camp continue to dress their gaping wounds involving a number of key departures from the Hawthorns.

Brandon Thomas-Asante, Okay Yokuslu and Conor Townsend have all departed in quick succession recently, alongside Cedric Kipre also leaving the building this summer after failing to agree a new contract with the Baggies.

Still, even with his unhelpful backdrop going into the new daunting Championship season potentially acting as a distraction, the players still as Corberan's disposal have more than performed so far, with a 3-1 win away at Queens Park Rangers on the opening day sticking out.

That was then followed up with a respectable point against Leeds United on home turf, as both sides cancelled each other out in the 0-0 draw.

Alex Mowatt would have particularly enjoyed that stalemate frustrating his former employers, as Corberan continues to rely on the ex-Leeds man as a solid performer in the middle of the park, even if other past stalwarts have now moved on.

Alex Mowatt's time at West Brom

Mowatt is now very much a settled part of the Baggies first-team, with the experienced EFL midfielder yet to miss a minute of second tier action available to him in the infancy of this new season, after starring last campaign on the way to Corberan's side reaching the playoffs.

The 29-year-old star has amassed 86 appearances now for the West Midlands outfit over three campaigns, with 50 of those coming under the Spaniard's guidance.

Yet, it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the Baggies number 27 during his stay with the second-tiet outfit, having been shipped out on loan during the 2022/23 campaign to Middlesbrough, after he was deemed an expendable member of the squad to get rid of under the management spell of Steve Bruce.

That is far behind Mowatt now, however, who proved last season - alongside that long list of recently departed stars - how key he is to West Brom's attempts to return to the Premier League.

Mowatt's regular season numbers for West Brom (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Mowatt Games played 42 Goals scored 2 Assists 5 Touches* 65.2 Big chances created 4 Accurate passes* 47.6 (90%) Ball recoveries* 4.7 Stats by Sofascore

The former Whites midfielder would amass seven goal contributions in total from 42 regular Championship contests, very rarely misplacing a pass in the process, with a 90% pass accuracy averaged per game also.

Energetic and brave on the ball too with a high number of ball recoveries, the 5 foot 10 midfielder formed a daunting duo with Yokuslu in the centre of the park, which has now been cruelly broken apart.

Still, he remains the heartbeat of Corberan's team, even with the many changes in and out of the building, with his display against Leeds recently winning him man of the match.

Completing a staggering 77 accurate passes across a bright 90 minutes for the 29-year-old, not even Mowatt could find that killer ball to unlock Daniel Farke's men unfortunately, but he will be one of the first names on his Spanish manager's teamsheet regardless, after signing a new contract this summer to show his commitment to the cause.

The ice-cold West Brom number 27 could soon be joined by a new partner in the middle of the park, however, as more change looks to be on the horizon at the Hawthorns, in terms of new faces in through the door.

West Brom moving in for Barnsley gem

Reports seem to suggest that the Championship promotion hopefuls are looking at adding Callum Styles to the Baggies camp shortly, to bring in more numbers to the midfield areas.

This would be a smart buy, owing to the fact Styles can also play as a left back or as a left winger among other spots, away from lining up next to Mowatt in a standard holding position.

Styles' career numbers by position Position played Games played Goals scored Assists LM 72 8 8 CM 55 1 2 AM 33 2 2 RM 16 2 0 DM 11 0 1 LB 5 0 0 LW 1 0 0 RW 1 0 0 SS 1 0 0 Stats by Sofascore

The adopted Hungary international's versatility is further exemplified looking at the table above, with Styles capable of playing in a plethora of positions, which even includes as a second striker if needs be.

However, the Tykes ace will be purchased to line up alongside Mowatt you imagine, having previously lined up with the 29-year-old at Oakwell, before the former Leeds man relocated to the Hawthorns.

Also capable of producing a moment of magic out of nowhere like this thunderbolt effort versus Huddersfield Town, this could prove to be a worthwhile pick-up from West Brom's end, with Styles reportedly available to buy in and around the £2m mark.

Yet, when casting an eye over the fact Mowatt was once purchased for free by Valerien Ismael back in 2021, the Baggies will hope they don't get accidentally ripped off, with the 29-year-old worth more than that £2m price-tag now, according to Football Transfers.

Mowatt's transfer value in 2024

As per the site, the seasoned Championship performer's valuation now stands at a high £2.4m, £400k more than what Barnsley want for their hit-and-miss asset.

Styles' last season in the second tier saw him struggle to get up and running with Sunderland out on loan, with only 12 unmemorable appearances managed for the Black Cats, before returning back to Oakwell.

Whereas, away from the Hungarian joining the building, Mowatt is at the peak of his game right now for Corberan and Co, with his importance only growing more and more considering the mass departure of some top performers this summer.

It would be a gamble for West Brom to cough up £2m for Styles, therefore, but his reputation for being a flexible presence who can fill gaps will be a massive plus for the Baggies manager regardless.

Once labelled as "outstanding" by one of his ex-Leeds managers in Neil Redfearn when performing for the Whites as a new kid on the block, Mowatt has slowly but surely grown into becoming a dependable figure in the Championship for West Brom as his career has gone on.

He will strive to help his side push for promotion once again this season, therefore, irrespective of who joins the ranks.