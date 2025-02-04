Tony Mowbray will hope all of the last-minute business that took place at West Bromwich Albion stands his promotion-chasing side in good stead to try and return to the Premier League.

The Baggies would end up clinching the signature of Randers FC star Tammer Bany on deadline day to bolster the forward positions but did unfortunately lose main goalkeeper Alex Palmer at the death to Ipswich Town in a £5m switch.

The Championship promotion hopefuls were also left to wait with bated breath to see if another late move was going to be signed off in time, with the attacking star in question previously working under Mowbray's wing at Blackburn Rovers.

Armstrong's move to West Brom

The last-gasp attacking signing in question here is Adam Armstrong, with a development at the 11th hour allowing the Baggies to swoop in to land the potent EFL striker on a loan basis.

The deal was worryingly tight to the 11pm cut-off, leaving the second-tier side firmly in the dark over what the final outcome was going to be, but those anxieties were thankfully quelled with the below announcement.

West Brom have really sent out a statement to the rest of the division about how seriously they're taking the promotion fight with this late pick-up, considering Armstrong netted an unbelievable 24 strikes last season in the second tier on the way to Southampton leaping up to the Premier League.

Wanted by Leeds United too on deadline day, the £13m-rated attacker might well have scouted out the Hawthorns as his next destination so he could link back up with his former Riversiders boss in Mowbray, with Armstrong netting all 64 of his strikes at Ewood Park whilst the 61-year-old was positioned at the helm.

Coincidentally, it was the now Baggies boss that sold Armstrong, with the rampant striker at the time setting Southampton back a cool £15m after initially costing Rovers just £1.75m.

Now back at the Hawthorns, who could be Mowbray's next big slice of profit?

Tony Mowbray's next big star

Amazingly, Isaac Price has already seen his value skyrocket at the West Midlands club despite only joining late last month.

Indeed, the ex-Standard Liege midfielder would leave Belgium behind for a fee around the £2.5m mark, but now finds his value standing at a far heftier £14m according to the CIES Football Observatory. That's a similar rise to the aforementioned Armstrong.