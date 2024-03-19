West Bromwich Albion continue to look like a dark horse in the Championship promotion race, slowly but surely building momentum with four wins picked up from their last six games in the league.

That means Carlos Corberan's men are solid in their playoff spot, with the likes of Okay Yokuslu starring in the middle of the park as a reliable anchor for the Baggies when the matches have become more tense.

The Turkish midfielder would assist Tom Fellows' opener against Bristol City last time out, the dependable Baggies number 35 proving to be still be a shrewd acquisition on a free transfer.

Whilst Yokuslu's worth to the West Brom cause continues to increase in terms of output and monetary value, one former flashy buy for the second-tier promotion chasers has seen his own transfer value take a tumble to below that of the 30-year-old's.

Matheus Pereira's record at West Brom

Matheus Pereira would take the Hawthorns by storm during an impactful two-season stay with West Brom, managing to be a ray of light during the Baggies' dreadful 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League alongside setting the second tier ablaze.

He would leave West Brom with 20 goals and 26 assists next to his name from 77 games, with 17 of those coming even whilst his West Midlands outfit ended up finishing in a pitiful 19th spot in the top flight.

It felt somewhat inevitable that the Brazilian midfielder, who was described as an "incredible" talent by one of his former coaches, Nate Weiss during the peak of his West Brom powers, would move on to bigger and better things especially in the wake of his side's relegation therefore.

Valerien Ismael would be the Baggies manager that signed off on Pereira's big move to Al-Hilal, with West Brom more than happy to oblige in the end when the mega-rich Saudi Arabian club forked out a reported £16m to land him.

West Brom will now know it was even more of a correct decision to let their former £8m man move on when glancing at his value in 2024, with this estimated worth now - according to Football Transfers - putting him below Yokuslu who the Baggies once purchased for £0.

Matheus Pereira's transfer value in 2024

Residing in his native Brazil currently out on loan at Cruzeiro, the 27-year-old midfielder comes in at a worth of just €2.2M (£1.8m) which is some decline from his bumper Al-Hilal fee.

It's not as if Pereira is struggling either despite this drop-off, with the Cruzeiro number ten amassing five assists from just ten games this year back in South America.

It could well be a testament more to how crucial Yokuslu has become for Corberan's men over Pereira losing his way, with his worth now boosted up to €3.5m (£2.99m) after only joining for free last season.

The Turkish midfielder isn't alone in seeing his value rise drastically in the Baggies camp, with Brandon Thomas-Asante also boasting a huge increase from €0.3m (£256k) to now being worth more than Pereira at €3.4m (£2.90m).

Yokuslu will strive to continue being an asset for this team as they eye up a promotion to the Premier League, whilst ex-West Brom star Pereira will wonder where he'll end up next in his nomadic career after his time in Brazil is over.