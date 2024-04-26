West Bromwich Albion will want to get back to winning ways against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, knowing that their spot in the Championship play-off picture isn't concrete just yet.

Hull City's entertaining mid-week win over Coventry City will have troubled the Baggies somewhat, knowing that the Tigers could be level on points with Carlos Corberan's promotion challengers if the West Midlands outfit lost to Danny Rohl's Owls at the end of play this weekend.

Corberan will want titan-like performances from his defenders away at Hillsborough subsequently, knowing that Wednesday will be going full-throttle to attempt to win themselves in their bid to stave off relegation.

West Brom will also know that one of his centre-back heroes, Cedric Kipre, could be nearing a summer exit even if do they go up, walking out of the building on a potential free transfer - with the Baggies at least cashing in sensibly on another former star in the heart of defence back in 2008.

Curtis Davies' time at West Brom

Remarkably, Curtis Davies is still lining up for League One outfit Cheltenham Town at 39 years of age, with Baggies supporters fondly remembering the veteran defender more for being a spritely young star.

Davies would make his West Brom debut all the way back in 2005, the 6 foot 2 warrior plunged straight in at the deep end at the Hawthorns by making 33 Premier League appearances that same campaign.

Scoring two goals during that season too, Davies' name would start to be uttered by higher-up suitors as a potential transfer target when the Baggies were relegated to the Championship.

Under Tony Mowbray during the 2006/07 season in the second tier, in which West Brom failed to clinch promotion, Davies would star again with 32 appearances accumulated before near neighbours Aston Villa swooped in for his services.

Reportedly signing on the dotted line at Villa Park for £9m, after initially joining on loan for the 2007/08 campaign, the Baggies would end up winning with this sale by offloading Davies for such a high price which would be even higher in today's inflated market, according to TotallyMoney's Transfer Index.

Totally Money have taken the 100 most expensive transfers of all time across each season since 1992 in Europe's top five leagues. Armed with plenty of historical financial data they have calculated what footballers of yesteryear would be worth in the present day after taking into account the remarkable rate of inflation.

Curtis Davies' transfer value in 2024

If that same deal went through by 2024's inflated standards, West Brom would have pocketed significantly more at an eye-watering £23m, as per Totally Money.

Regardless, the West Midlands outfit would have been pleased with the original amount Villa coughed up especially when evaluating how much their ex-centre back ended up struggling away from the Hawthorns.

West Brom's record departures 1. Salomon Rondon £16.5m 2. Matheus Pereira £16m 3. Saido Berahino £12m 4. Nacer Chadli £10m 5. Jay Rodriguez £10m Sourced by Transfermarkt

Davies' new bumped-up fee would see him become West Brom's record departure in a theoretical world, the Baggies hitting the jackpot anyway by making the 6 foot 2 defender Villa's problem.

Admitting his debut performance for his new club was that of a "pub player" in 2007, his full three seasons at Villa Park would be very underwhelming with the move now seen as a major flop.

Davies would make 68 appearances in total before becoming public enemy one by moving on to Villa's arch nemesis in Birmingham City, relocating to St Andrew's controversially after playing just three games during his final season for The Villans.

Amazingly, the now-veteran defender would be a hit for the Blues to add even more salt into Villa's gaping wound by netting 12 goals from 106 games.

West Brom will hope that they can tie down Kipre to a new contract soon, not wanting to fall victim to a transfer blunder in the here and now involving their current crop of defenders after having the last laugh over Davies.