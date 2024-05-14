West Bromwich Albion will know that the gameplan for their second leg away at Southampton on Friday night will have to be different, with a focus more on being gung-ho than just defensively solid.

The 0-0 draw in the first leg of the Championship playoffs arguably plays into the hands of the Saints at St. Mary's, who will look to use their home advantage to secure progress through to a nervy final at Wembley.

Carlos Corberan will just pray misfiring attackers such as Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante from the first clash can find their shooting boots again on the South Coast, with Thomas-Asante having a torrid afternoon in particular at the Hawthorns by failing to register a single on-target effort.

The Spaniard will be less worried about his defenders in such a huge contest, knowing that he can rely on the likes of Conor Townsend at the back to come good after delivering consistent top displays during the regular campaign.

Conor Townsend's time at West Brom

The decision to take a punt on Townsend back in 2018 from Scunthorpe United continues to look like a shrewd buy from a Baggies perspective, with the 31-year-old a key first-team figure over many seasons now.

Notching up a staggering 212 appearances for the West Midlands outfit to date, his importance to the West Brom cause hasn't waned at all this campaign.

Picking up four assists down the left-hand side from 42 games, with his last assist coming on the final day to help his side secure a playoff spot, Townsend has also been crucial in ensuring the Baggies' reputation for having a staunch and stern defence has remained in-tact all season long.

Once described as being "industrious" by football journalist Chris Lepkowski on the Liquidator Podcast, Townsend has lived up to that billing with 3.8 duels won on average per game this season helping West Brom pick up a respectable 11 clean sheets whenever he's featured.

Corberan could well even hope Townsend can deliver a moment of magic like the above goal versus Norwich City against Russell Martin's men, but knows he will put in a commendable shift at the back either way.

It's seen Townsend's value go up and up ever since his arrival to the Hawthorns five years ago, with his valuation now higher than that of Diangana's according to Football Transfers.

Townsend's transfer value in 2024

As of this year, the esteemed Baggies servant's value has rose to a very high £3m even as Townsend begins to wind down his career a bit at the age of 31.

Diangana's worth has crashed all the way down to a meagre £1.8m in contrast, a startling drop-off when you consider the Congolese attacker once cost Corberan's side a reported bumper fee of £12m back in 2020.

West Brom's most valuable assets - 23/24 1. Jed Wallace £3.5m 2. Okay Yokuslu £3.1m 3. Darnell Furlong £3.09m 4. Conor Townsend £3m 5. Brandon Thomas-Asante £2.9m Sourced by Football Transfers

Away from Diangana ripping West Brom off, Townsend continues to look like a smart acquisition with his current value putting him in the top five most valuable assets at the club with his full-back partner down the right flank in Darnell Furlong also boasting an increased worth.

Diangana will just aim to get back to his dazzling best for the Baggies in the second leg to come, writing his name into the history books potentially as the star that got West Brom to Wembley.

Townsend will just be content staying put at the Hawthorns whether promotion comes about or not, knowing that he's still performing to the peak of his powers so late into his playing days.