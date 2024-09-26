Sitting top of the Championship and unbeaten after six games, West Bromwich Albion could now be forced to extend their run without one of their most important players, who faces a race against time to be fit for the Sheffield Wednesday clash.

West Brom injury news

Without the financial concerns of last season, but still with Carlos Corberan at the helm, the Baggies have looked unstoppable in the Championship so far this season, with Leeds United the only side to have avoided defeat against the Hawthorns outfit. Last time out against Plymouth Argyle, whilst things were far from routine, West Brom still found a way to secure all three points thanks to Josh Maja's goal just after the hour mark.

Corberan's side were of course without Daryl Dike once again against Plymouth as he continues his recovery from long-term injury, but the manager has since at least provided a positive update on the American's return, telling reporters: "Talking about Dike, last week was a week where we have moved a step.

"Let's say he has three steps to complete; the first is with the medical staff, the second he is working with physical coaches and during that step he needs to make some individual specific drills according to his position, and then some drills with the team."

The forward isn't the only one who could miss the Portsmouth game, either. As reported by Birmingham World, West Brom are sweating over the fitness of Jayson Molumby, who is facing a race against time to be fit for his side's next game.

Having missed last week's clash against Plymouth, the midfielder will be keen to make his return this weekend, but with his fitness still touch and go, Molumby may find himself sidelined for a second week running.

"Animal" Molumby is big miss

Having started West Brom's opening five Championship games before being sidelined for Plymouth and now possibly the Portsmouth game, there's no doubt that Corberan's side will miss the influence of Molumby in the middle of the park.

As the Baggies gun for promotion, the Irishman should prove to be one of the key men, before eventually making an impact in the top flight if West Brom do achieve their aim this season. Molumby, of course, came through the ranks at Brighton & Hove Albion, before never really getting his chance in the top flight. With unfinished business in the Premier League, he will be desperate to take West Brom up.

Corberan is well aware of his quality too, having said via The Irish Sun back in 2023: “It’s important for every player to go on to the pitch when they’re in the first XI with the mentality to compete, this is what Molumby is doing. He is working as an animal and that’s what football demands of you."

If Molumby does miss the Portsmouth game then the next time that West Brom fans may see him in action is against Middlesbrough on Tuesday.