With West Brom currently the subject of a takeover bid, expert Dr Daniel Plumley has weighed in with his verdict on the current proceedings to West Brom News and reports that there are no legal issues for the club's supporters to be worried about.

What is the latest on a potential West Brom takeover?

The Baggies are currently led by Lai Guochuan, although his tenure in charge has become the subject of anger from large sections of the club's fanbase. After a recent incident that involved the Championship side not speaking out about the club's finances, it has led to further annoyance from the Hawthorns faithful. They are rightfully unhappy with the leadership of the club and that has led to Action 4 Albion - a fan group - holding meetings over the future of the side.

That future may lie away from Lai. A recent meeting between the group and Mark Miles, one of the board's executives, led to the revelation that they could be open to a potential sale of West Brom. It means that new owners could soon be found, and that could come in the form of Chris Farnell and Mohamed El-Kashashy. The two have joined forces to try and buy a stake in the Baggies, with talks underway, and that initial purchase could eventually see them completely take over the reins at the Hawthorns.

What has Daniel Plumley said about the West Brom takeover?

No official takeover has been completed yet though and the group are yet to buy the stake they want in the Championship side. However, it doesn't appear to be a fault of either Farnell or El-Kashashy, with Daniel Plumley revealing that there is nothing to be worried about in terms of the legal side of proceedings with the new bidders.

Speaking via West Brom News, he stated that whilst there is bound to be a worry over fresh parties coming into the club amongst the fans, there are no "legal issues" to worry about when it comes to the prospective buyers.

Speaking about the potential deal, he said: "It’s almost well is that better than what they have currently? Because what they have currently is an absolute nightmare of a situation with the outstanding loan and the owner, the toxic relationship it has been at times.

"When somebody else steps in, there are perhaps some questions around their history as well, and there will be things there, (but) there are no kind of legal issues behind that."

His comments imply that West Brom supporters have every right to be concerned over potential interest in the side considering the trials and tribulations they've been through. However, it appears that things are looking up when it comes to these new buyers - although for now, no deal has been completed.