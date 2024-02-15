On the pitch, it's been an impressive season for West Bromwich Albion, who are on course to secure a place in the Championship play-offs come the end of the campaign. Away from the Hawthorns, however, the Midlands club have been in a constant saga over the potential sale of the club by current owner Lai Guochuan - a saga which is now reportedly a step closer to coming to an end.

West Brom takeover news

Carlos Corberan deserves more credit than ever for how he's guided the current West Brom side into the top six, given the financial restraints that he has faced. The Baggies haven't spent a single penny this season, be it in the summer transfer window or in the recently closed winter window, whilst also selling key man Dara O'Shea for a cut-price to Sheffield United before the campaign got underway.

Yet, even amid those problems, Corberan and his side could find themselves in the Premier League come the start of next season in what would be a sensational achievement. If they can secure promotion and finally enjoy an end to Lai's tenure, then this year will be considered the ultimate success in the Midlands.

According to The Athletic's Matt Slater, the takeover is now a step closer after Lai agreed a deal to repay a loan he secured on shares in the club's parent company. He will now repay local entrepreneur Alex Hearn in instalments after racking up a reported debt of over £4m, which will go hand in hand with the payments coming in from Shilen Patel.

This should clear one of the obstacles standing in the way of Florida businessman Patel's takeover, in what could be the beginning of the end of Lai's nightmare ownership at the Hawthorns.

End of Lai's tenure finally be on the horizon

Given West Brom's form on the pitch, fans may not be able to cast their minds to an alternate reality in which Corberan is backed by financially secure owners. It doesn't seem a stretch of the imagination to say that they would be competing for automatic promotion in that reality. Now that Lai's tenure is seemingly coming to an end, however, that concept may not be a dream for too long, should everything fall into place.

There's no doubt that Corberan should be the man to take charge in the next era at West Brom, despite rumours that Patel is planning on making a move for Torino manager Ivan Juric. Corberan has more than earned job security in the Midlands and a chance to welcome fresh faces in the summer with added financial power.