Carlos Corberan will want to press on in this transfer market this summer, as a number of departures from West Bromwich Albion begin to take shape.

Cedric Kipre looks like a certainty to now leave the building, with an emotional farewell message now up on the colossal defender's social media pages, while experienced midfielder Okay Yokuslu has also been heavily linked with an exit.

One potential new recruit that could be joining the ranks in the West Midlands shortly could soften the blow of Yokuslu leaving too, as the Spanish boss begins constructing a new-look side ahead of the new Championship season getting closer by the day.

West Brom in talks with former Everton youngster

According to football journalist Sacha Tavolieri, West Brom are in talks over a deal to bring ex-Everton youth player Isaac Price to the West Midlands, after starring out in Belgium with Standard Liege.

The fee being speculated by Tavolieri that would see the Baggies win their desired target is £1.7m, but they aren't alone in their interest of the former Toffees ace, with fellow Championship side Preston North End also in the running to land the 20-year-old's signature.

Going on to make two Premier League appearances for the Merseysiders before leaving for Belgium, the senior Northern Ireland international could make his way back to English soil very soon, courtesy of Corberan's men swooping in.

With a bumper five-year deal reportedly on the table, West Brom will be expecting Price to shine in the Championship, with the 20-year-old also expected to fill gaps centrally and even strike up a promising partnership with Alex Mowatt along the way.

What Price can offer West Brom

Price shone last season for Liege with one goal and two assists from 39 games in total, but he wasn't just a standard middle-of-the-park presence for the Jupiler Pro League outfit, with a portion of those appearances for his current employers actually coming from the right midfield spot.

Therefore, the 20-year-old ace could offer competition all over the midfield ranks back at West Brom to the likes of Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace, as well as lining up in a holding role next to Mowatt.

Price's FBRef numbers over the last year vs Mowatt's Stat Price Mowatt Total shots 1.31 0.91 Shot-creating actions 2.72 2.94 Attempted passes 48.73 67.30 Pass completion % 70.9% 86.1% Progressive passes 4.89 6.57 Progressive carries 1.63 1.52 Progressive passes received 4.46 1.33 Tackles 2.94 1.64 Interceptions 1.41 0.86 Blocks 1.31 1.36 Clearances 1.74 1.11 Aerials won 1.14 0.97 Stats by FBref

Whilst Mowatt will be expected to create chances from deep and keep his side ticking over steadily, Price will be expected to take over from Yokuslu and be an aggressive battler away from his versatility, and he could shine doing this when you glance at the table above.

Beating Mowatt when it comes to tackles, interceptions, clearances and aerials won on average per clash, the Liege midfielder also betters Yokuslu's tackles won count of 1.84 on average per match, when comparing the Baggies target side-by-side with the departing Turkish star.

The young Northern Irish star could come into his own at West Brom next season and finally excel in the men's game in England, therefore, after amassing a promising five goals and five assists for the Everton U21s from 64 games.

Once described as being "talented" when first making waves for his national side at senior level by football journalist Joe Thomas, Price will pray that this move works out for him after slogging it out in Belgium, with the Championship promotion hopefuls winning themselves a well-rounded gem in the process.