West Brom are believed to be in advanced talks with a "really good" player with "great vision" ahead of a move to the club, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies find themselves very much in the Championship promotion battle this season, with a thrilling few months potentially ahead as Carlos Corberan's side look to seal a return to the Premier League.

West Brom did some good business during the January transfer window as they sought to strengthen their chances of going up, with the likes of Mikey Johnston and Andreas Weimann both coming in on loan. They also missed out on signing Huddersfield Town midfielder Brahima Diarra late in the day.

While they won't be able to bring in any contracted players until the summer window, there are still free agents out there who could move to the Hawthorns.

It looks as though the Baggies are eyeing up one such figure, with a transfer even looking close to being completed after a significant update emerged.

West Brom in advanced talks with Yann M'Vila

Taking to X, Aouna claimed that West Brom are now in advanced talks with midfielder Yann M'Vila over an imminent move to the club.

"West Bromwich is in advanced negotiations with Yann M'Vila the French midfielder. Agreement expected soon as four months deal is being discussed. M'Vila wants the move."

The 33-year-old most recently left Olympiacos, but is now looking for a new club during the autumn of his career, and it looks as though West Brom will be that team. In fact, Corberan knows him well as a player and even admitted his interest in him on Friday, saying:

"All clubs look for players. But when you know someone, you have an advantage, as you know his character and personality. I got to know him at Olympiakos for a short period of time and he made a positive impression on me."

M'Vila could be a really shrewd signing by the Baggies considering what a wealth of experience he possesses at a high level, winning 22 caps for France in the past, which is no mean feat.

Back in 2015, the Frenchman was lauded by manager Dick Advocaat during their time together at Sunderland, with the former Rangers boss praising his ability:

"He can control the game and he is a passer with great vision. I haven't seen that temper in our games so far. He's from the street. If something happens on the street, everybody helps each other. Everybody fights. That's the way it is, although of course, you can't do that on the pitch. Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira were the same. You can't change them, but M'Vila is a good player for us. I only see the games he's playing and he needs a little bit more [fitness-wise]. But he's been a really good addition to the squad."

Granted, M'Vila's peak has likely passed now because of his age, but he could give West Brom that added experience and quality in midfield that could prove to be priceless in the promotion battle.