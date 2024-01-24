West Bromwich Albion are thought to be eyeing up a potential double transfer swoop for Carlos Corberan as the Baggies look to bolster their attacking ranks even further.

West Brom transfer news

So far in the January transfer window, West Brom have brought in Andreas Weimann on loan from Championship rivals Bristol City, with the attacker filling the void left by Jeremy Sarmiento who was recalled by Brighton and sent to Ipswich Town for the remainder of the season. Talking after completing his move, Weimann said:

“I’m really looking forward to the next few months. I know a lot about the club and I’ve been around the area for a while now. I just want to help as much as I can and get this club to where it wants to be. I’m definitely a team player, but I also think I’ve got goals in me. Hopefully I can bring goals, assists and experience to the team.”

After Weimann, though, it looks as if Corberan and West Brom still aren’t finished in the window when it comes to adding to their options in the final third.

West Brom eyeing Celtic duo

According to reliable reporter Stephen McGowan of The Daily Mail, the Baggies look set to make an approach over a potential deal for Celtic winger Liel Abada, however, they aren’t the only side keen.

“Promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion look set to join Watford, Southampton and clubs from Ligue One in France and the German Bundesliga in asking Celtic if they would consider a short-term deal.”

Alongside Abada, it was then claimed that West Brom “are also exploring a move” for Parkhead team-mate Mikey Johnston. McGowan added that Brendan Rodgers doesn’t want to lose Abada this month, but he appears to be a player on the radar at The Hawthorns with Johnston.

Starting with Abada, the Israel international was brought to Glasgow back in 2021 and has been a regular for the Hoops since then.

The 22-year-old has won five major honours with Celtic and was hailed by former manager Ange Postecoglou, who called the right-winger “really strong”.

Meanwhile, Johnston has been on the books at Celtic Park for longer after coming through their academy. The Republic of Ireland international, who plays on the left, has won 11 major honours with Celtic but has never really nailed down a starting spot, with Abada already making more appearances than the 24-year-old.

Liel Abada's Celtic stats Mikey Johnston's Celtic stats Appearances 109 91 Goals 29 13 Assists 22 12

Although Johnston could be the easier of the two to complete before the end of the month, with Abada attracting interest across Europe and Celtic not wanting to sell, you could argue that both would bring something different to the Midlands, possibly playing on each wing under Corberan, making these deals to watch.