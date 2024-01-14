West Brom are eyeing a move for a player who has been described as "too good" for his current level, but another high-ranking Championship club are also keen on snapping him up.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies' promising form continued on Saturday afternoon, following a 4-1 win at home to Blackburn Rovers, keeping them in fifth place and five points clear of the team outside the playoff positions.

Carlos Corberan's side look well-placed to mount a genuine promotion push and new signings in the January transfer window are unlikely to do any harm to their chances. Bristol City attacker Andreas Weimann is one player who has been linked with a move to West Brom, with the veteran someone with so much experience in both the Premier League and the Championship.

Turkish striker Umut Nayir is another individual who has been touted as an option for the Baggies, but looks set to move elsewhere, while Bournemouth marksman Kieffer Moore is another target. This all certainly points towards Corberan wanting to bolster his attacking options this month, and a new update suggests that a new player is a target in that position, too.

West Brom want Derry Scherhant

According to a fresh transfer claim from Football Insider, West Brom are interested in signing Hertha Berlin attacker Derry Scherhant, with Ipswich Town also in the mix, among others.

"Ipswich Town and West Brom are eyeing moves for Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant this month, sources have told Football Insider. The Championship duo are keen to bolster their attacking options in this month’s transfer window and Scherhant, 21, is among their list of targets.

"Blackburn are long-term admirers of Scherhant having seen three loan offers for the Germany Under-20 international rejected in the summer."

Scherhant may be a relative unknown to those who are only accustomed to the English game, but he is someone who could be a really savvy signing before the end of the month.

The 21-year-old has been plying his trade in the 2.Bundesliga this season, and he has 40 goal contributions (29 goals and 11 assists) in 51 appearances for Hertha Berlin II, highlighting his prowess in the final third. In fact, journalist Leon Potuzhek has even called him "too good" for that league in the recent past.

West Brom have a strong squad currently, but a lack of attacking firepower is something that is arguably lacking, with no player getting to double figures in the Championship yet so far this season. Scherhant could come in and improve that area straight away, making Corberan's side even stronger in their efforts to return to the Premier League.

Still a young player, the German has the potential to get better and better as the years pass, and he is someone who is capable of playing in both a central attacking position and also out wide, giving Corberan more options for the second half of the campaign.