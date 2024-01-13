West Brom are advancing in talks to sign an experienced Championship player hailed for being "everywhere on the pitch", according to a new transfer update.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies have the chance to make some key signings during the January transfer window, and manager Carlos Corberan has even hinted that new faces will arrive in attack, saying:

"Without any type of doubt we're going to need a winger, because we have lost, let's say, the two first XI wingers we've been using in the games - they were Phillips and Jeremy. We have a gap in this position. After, when you cover the gap, you can evaluate the different possibilities, to see if it's better to add another winger, or to add a player who can give you more than one position."

Fenerbahce striker Umut Nayir is one player who has been linked with a move to West Brom this month, but Cardiff City are providing competition for his services. Meanwhile, Wales and Bournemouth ace Kieffer Moore has also emerged as an option for the Baggies, as he looks for more regular playing time away from the Cherries.

West Brom in talks with Andreas Weimann

According to a fresh update from The Bristol Post, West Brom are now in "advanced talks" with Bristol City captain Andreas Weimann over a January move to the Hawthorns.

"Bristol City forward Andi Weimann is in advanced transfer talks with Championship rivals West Brom, Bristol Live understands, with the Austrian international in the final six months of his contract at Ashton Gate.

"It's unclear whether it's a loan or long-term permanent switch but he's unlikely to be offered a new deal this summer, either way, it will end Weimann's five-and-a-half year stay in the West Country. The 32-year-old is club captain but has struggled for game time all season, mainly due to injury, but also the change in management."

Weimann could be a strong option for West Brom to bring in before the end of the month, with the 32-year-old a player who now has a wealth of experience at this level. The former Aston Villa man has now made an eye-catching 326 appearances in the Championship, scoring 65 goals and also chipping in with 38 assists in that time. Not only that, but he has also tasted plenty of action in the Premier League in the past, appearing 113 times overall.

Former Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has lauded Weimann for being "everywhere on the pitch", such is his versatility and ability to cover ground, and he would add a combination of firepower and work ethic to West Brom's squad.

At 32 years of age, the 21-time capped Austria international admittedly isn't getting any younger, but he could be an excellent short-term addition at the Hawthorns for a few years, doing his bit to get Corberan's side back into the Premier League.