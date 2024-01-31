West Brom are reportedly interested in making a move for a "very special" attacking player in the January transfer window, but one of their Championship rivals are also keen on snapping him up.

West Brom transfer news

Time is running out for the Baggies to bring in new faces before the end of the window on Thursday evening, with supporters no doubt desperate to see reinforcements bolster their chances of returning to the Premier League next season.

Celtic pair Liel Abada and Mikey Johnston are two players who have been linked with moves to the Hawthorns in recetn weeks, with exits from Parkhead this month not out of the question. Exciting young Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James is another name who has emerged as a target for West Brom, ensuring that they continue to build for the future.

Now, a new update has dropped regarding one of the Baggies' transfer targets, suggesting that a move could still come to fruition in the next few days.

According to The Daily Record, West Brom want to sign Celtic winger Mikey Johnston this week, hopefully beating Norwich City to his signature.

Meanwhile, Football League World's report states that "Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion are both interested" in a late deal for Johnston, with a battle taking place to get a deal over the line imminently.

Mikey Johnston's key career stats Appearances Celtic 92 Vitoria Guimaraes 31 Republic of Ireland 6 Scotland Under-21s 11 Scotland Under-19s 6 Scotland Under-17s 1

The 24-year-old has the potential to be a superb signing for West Brom if they can strike a deal for him in the coming days, having proven to be an impressive squad player for Celtic down the years. He has 25 goals contributions (13 goals and 12 assists) in 92 appearances for the Hoops, while veteran goalkeeper Joe Hart has heaped praise on him in the recent past, saying:

"Ireland are getting someone who is potentially very special. He has a lot of ability and the kind of qualities that can lift people off their seats. I noticed that the moment I met him, but he’s been very unlucky with injuries."

The injuries may be a concern for West Brom fans, who won't want the club spending money on a player who is then sidelined consistently with fitness issues, but the positives outweigh the negatives with Johnston when it comes to signing him.

At 24, the two-goal Republic of Ireland international, who switched allegiance from Scotland, should still be some way off his peak. He is capable of thriving on either wing, playing in both positions for the Hoops this season, and this versatility can be a strong weapon for Carlos Corberan.