West Brom are reportedly showing an interest in signing an exciting talent who has "got everything", with Newcastle United and Brighton also in the mix to snap him up.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies are unlikely to be busy in the January transfer window, but at the same time, it would be a surprise if no new faces arrived to strengthen their Championship promotion hopes. One player who has emerged as a strong transfer target is Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt, with the Hawthorns seen as a good destination for the young Englishman. He is struggling for minutes under Daniel Farke this season, although it remains to be seen if the Whites would want to send him to a direct rival.

Hertha Berlin's Derry Scherhant is another option for West Brom, with the 21-year-old primarily playing in the 2.Bundesliga this season, and Bournemouth and Wales striker Kieffer Moore could also be brought in, giving him a chance to enjoy more regular minutes than he is getting at the Vitality Stadium.

While the Baggies need to be looking at players who can make an impact from the off, planning for the future is also hugely important, and it looks as though they are eyeing the signing of someone with a massive ceiling.

West Brom want Jordan James

According to Corriere Della Sera [via Sport Witness], West Brom are interested in signing Birmingham City youngster Jordan James, with the 19-year-old a highly-rated prospect.

The midfielder is wanted by a host of top clubs, however, with Premier League sides Newcastle, Brighton and Brentford all mentioned as potential suitors, as well as Serie A team Fiorentina. The list of clubs keen on acquiring his signature is thought to be getting "longer by the hour", with Birmingham demanding a €10m (£8.5m) fee.

Admittedly, it does look as though West Brom are the outsiders to get their man, but it is encouraging to see them showing such ambition in targeting a player of enormous long-term potential. Wales manager Rob Page has heaped praise on James, saying:

"He reads the game well, he’s athletic, he likes a tackle, he can pass the ball, he can head it. He ticks a lot of boxes; he has got everything. He is a great lad and he wants to work hard. He has got potential and we’re going to help him achieve that."

At 19, James already has 79 appearances to his name in the Championship, showing that is more than capable of being a reliable squad immediately for West Brom, while eight caps for Wales while still in his teens is arguably even more impressive.

It feels more likely that the teenage midfielder will head to the Premier League if Birmingham sanction his exit, but if he sees the Baggies as a team that could go up this season, as well as give him regular playing time, there is still a chance that they could sign him.