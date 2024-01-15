West Brom are interested in signing a "special" attacking player who is admired by Carlos Corberan, according to a fresh update from journalist Alan Nixon.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies could conduct some important transfer business this month, and they haven't been without suitors when it comes to potential new signings coming in.

Hertha Berlin ace Derry Sherhant is one player who has been linked with a move to the Hawthorns, with the attacker playing in the 2.Bundesliga this season, where he has been called "too good" for that division. Bristol City attacker Andreas Weimann is another individual who is a reported target for West Brom, having previously played for Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce striker Umut Nayir was seen as a target too, although he has now joined Pendikspor, so it appears as though Corberan would like to bolster his attacking options between now and the end of the month. Another name has now been thrown into the hat in that area of the pitch, in a move that could be considered exciting by West Brom supporters.

West Brom want Joe Gelhardt

According to reliable reporter Nixon on Patreon [via Leeds United News], West Brom are keen on signing Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt, with the youngster someone who Corberan would "love" a reunion with.

Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers are also believed to be in the mix to sign the 21-year-old, should the Whites grant him a move away during the January transfer window, with Leeds wanting any interested parties to pay Gelhardt’s £16,000-a-week wage in full.

Gelhardt is someone who could be such an eye-catching addition for West Brom this month, even though the fact that he isn't playing much for Leeds could raise eyebrows.

There is so much attacking quality on show at Elland Road that playing time is always going to be different, though, and the Englishman could enjoy a new lease of life at the Hawthorns. Back in 2019, former Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook had this to say about him, highlighting his huge potential at the time:

"He's got that unique talent to find space in a telephone box. He's such a natural, good footballer. To get a goal like that in front of his own fans was a special moment. A lot of young footballers coming into the game are not very nice people. We're just lucky to have a boy with his humility playing for us – the game is easy for him."

Meanwhile, ex-Scotland international Alan Hutton has described Gelhardt as "unreal" in the past, too, and he is someone with the natural talent and eye for goal to make a world of difference at West Brom in the second half of the season.

Whether Leeds would be willing to allow him to join a Championship rival remains to be seen, but the Baggies should see him as one of the best options to snap up.