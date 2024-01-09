West Brom are reportedly interested in signing an international striker with over 100 career goals to his name, as Carlos Corberan eyes some important January transfer business.

West Brom news

The Baggies are looking good for a Championship playoff finish at the moment, as Corberan continues to do an impressive job in the Hawthorns hot seat. They cannot afford to rest on their laurels, however, given the level of competition around them, and new signings this month could make them even stronger.

West Brom have been linked with a host of players in recent weeks, including Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho, who is now joining Hull City. Bournemouth and Wales striker Kieffer Moore has also emerged as a reported target for the Championship outfit, having fallen out of favour at the Cherries of late, not helped by the brilliant form of Dominic Solanke.

Wolves defender Dexter Lembikisa is another player who could move to the Baggies on loan, in order to keep developing and enjoy more regular playing time away from the Premier League.

Goals are something that are priceless in football, which is why West Brom could be in the market for a new striker this month, and an international target is seen as an option to come in and bolster the attacking options that Corberan has to choose from currently.

West Brom want Umit Nayir

According to an update from journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu on X, West Brom are keen on signing Fenerbahce striker Umut Nayir, but face competition from fellow Championship side Cardiff City.

Nayir may not necessarily be a well-known player to English football fans currently, but he is someone who may act as such an eye-catching signing by West Brom in the January window. The 30-year-old has barely played a part in Fenerbahce's current campaign in the league, featuring for just 49 minutes across five appearances, but the Baggies could represent a great fresh start for him.

Nayir has not only scored once in four caps for Turkey, but he also has an overall career tally of 118 strikes to his name at club level, outlining his pedigree as a goalscorer. He may not be getting any younger, but he has a wealth of experience at huge Turkish clubs such as Besiktas, which means he shouldn't be daunted by the prospect of playing in England for the first time.

Having plenty of attacking choices is going to be vital for Corberan in the remaining months of the season, with injuries and form likely to affect certain players, so acquiring Nayir could allow the West Brom manager to rotate effectively and also have strong options from the substitutes' bench.

Related West Brom could ease the pressure on Dike by signing 19-goal talent West Brom will need to add new strikers to their squad this January to ease the pressure off Daryl Dike.

They are also chasing promotion, and while Cardiff are in ninth place, the Baggies' superiority could give them the edge in the race to sign the Fenerbahce man.