West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has provided a key claim regarding the future of an "unbelievable" Baggies ace - one that could leave supporters pleased.

West Brom promotion hopes & transfer news

Corberan's men are enjoying a good season to date, sitting fifth in the Championship table and looking primed to finish in the play-off positions. Admittedly, there is still plenty of ground to make up on second-place Ipswich Town, who are 13 points ahead of them, but there is a long way to go.

In order for West Brom to have the best chance of returning to the Premier League this term, it could be that some new faces need to arrive during the January transfer window.

No business has been done yet, but Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore has been linked with a move to The Hawthorns, and the Cherries are thought to be willing to let him leave this month. Meanwhile, Wolves defender Dexter Lembikisa is another player who has emerged as a potential target for the Baggies.

There are also players who the club are likely to want to keep hold of and see as an important part of the club's future - and a key update has emerged regarding one such figure.

Speaking in his press conference on Friday [via The Express & Star], Corberan admitted that West Brom want to tie Tom Fellows down to a new deal at the club.

"I know that the club is working in this aspect – with some of the players, especially now individually I can tell you with Tom Fellows, because the club is of course focused on this. We are going to make our best to extend our possibilities with the player and to keep working with players like him."

Keeping hold of Fellows for years to come is something that West Brom need to ensure happens, with the 20-year-old an exciting young player who should only improve. In fact, Darren Byfield, who coached the midfielder during his spell at Crawley Town, once had this to say about him:

"Let’s talk about his game…unbelievable. He is a get-off-your-seat kind of guy. When he got the ball I was like ‘Go on, Tom’. He dribbles and drives, with a great attitude to develop, a great attitude to work, just a wonderful boy. Off the pitch, his mannerisms, his attitude, I really, really liked Tom Fellows and think he will go on to be a very good footballer."

Fellows may be having to bide his time for regular football at West Brom currently, starting just once in the Championship this season. He has come on as a substitute 13 times in the competition, but given his age, he is someone who should mature all the time and become a key man in the future.

Losing him now would be a big blow, before he has realised his potential, so a new deal is something that surely makes sense for all parties.