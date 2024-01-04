West Bromwich Albion have been named as a possible destination for one Premier League attacker who is allowed to leave his club this month.

West Brom's recent form

The Baggies endured a mixed festive period, with two 1-0 wins over Norwich City and Leeds United sandwiched in between 1-0 defeats to Middlesbrough and Swansea City. As a result, Carlos Corberan’s side currently find themselves in fifth place in the Championship, two points clear of Sunderland and three clear of Hull City as they aim for a return to the top flight.

To help the club achieve their top six goal, new additions could be looked into, considering one of their summer signings, loanee Jeremy Sarmiento, has joined rivals Ipswich Town for the second half of the season from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Corberan has since admitted that West Brom will try and sign two new players following Sarmiento’s loan being cut short, saying:

"We are going to replace him and try to replace him making the most of our possibilities. Like we've said before, even before we knew that we would be without Sarmiento, we wanted to add minimum one player. Now, we're going to add two.”

One of those could be a striker, with a report sharing a transfer update on Kieffer Moore.

West Brom linked with Kieffer Moore

According to The Sun in the last 48 hours, Bournemouth are open to letting Moore go this month, with a number of sides mentioned as possible destinations, including West Brom.

Alongside the Baggies, though, Championship rivals Cardiff City, Birmingham City, Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Sunderland are also named, with a loan exit looking likely for the Wales international due to his £40,000-a-week wage.

Moore has contributed to 61 goals in the Championship during his career, so could add that proven quality in the second tier and help the Baggies in front of goal. West Brom have scored the joint-fewest goals out of the top eight Championship sides so far, so adding more firepower in attack could be the difference between a top six finish.

Moore was praised by former Cherries boss Scott Parker, who called the 31-year-old a “throwback” striker and an “all round nine”.

“I think Kieffer is probably a little bit of a throwback in that sense. He’s probably a modern day nine in his stature and his profile, he’s mobile, you can get things into him and he can bring players into play. But certainly, he is horrible to play against.”

Parker also added:

“He makes it uncomfortable for you. He can threaten you in behind, in terms of because of his mobileness and he can then come into feet and hold the ball up, make it stick and bring in other players into play as well. So he’s an all round nine.”

A move to the Midlands could be one to watch as the month progresses, but with multiple clubs seemingly keen, those at The Hawthorns may need to make their move relatively quickly if they want to win the race.