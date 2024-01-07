West Brom appear to be battling a number of their Championship rivals for the signing of a Premier League "star", according to a new claim from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies could be looking for new signings in the January transfer window, giving them a sprinkling of extra quality to aid their promotion push, wit the club currently in fifth place ion the second tier. Carlos Corberan's side look nicely poised to at least finish in the playoff positions this season, but they won't have given up hope of earning automatic promotion and sealing a return to the Premier League.

Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore is one player who has been linked with a move to West Brom this month, having struggled for playing time at the Premier League club of late, while Wolves youngster Dexter Lembikisa is seen as a potential defensive addition. Chelsea's Andrey Santos is another player who has emerged as a target, and given the number of rumours around currently, it would be a surprise if nobody came in during January.

West Brom eyeing Fabio Carvalho

Taking to X on Saturday, Romano hinted that West Brom are among the clubs keen on signing Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho, mentioning Wolves and all of the Championship's current top-six as potential suitors who have asked for a loan.

"Understand Wolves have asked for Fabio Carvalho on loan until the end of the season. Top 6 Championship clubs have also asked for loan, waiting for Liverpool and player’s camp to decide for best option. LFC want guaranteed game time for Fabio."

Carvalho appears to be a wanted man this month, and he has every right to be, even though he has experienced a tough period in his career over the past year or so. Having failed to be a key man at Liverpool after arriving in 2022, Jurgen Klopp allowed him to join RB Leipzig on loan last summer, but he has now returned from Germany after only managing one Bundesliga start this season, and a further eight substitute appearances.

Despite this, Carvalho is a young player who has so much attacking quality in his boots, with none other than Roberto Firmino once saying of him:

"I confess that I had watched some of his games before he came to Liverpool, so I was already impressed by the way he played. He’s a star, he’s a great player and now he’s also a very close friend. We are happy to have him here at Liverpool and I know he will help us a lot, with assists, goals and also his character on the pitch."

Carvalho could be such a strong loan addition for West Brom between now and the end of the season, with the Portuguese capable of playing in a central attacking midfield role, but also out wide, giving Corberan so much extra depth in the coming months.

The youngster will be desperate to prove his worth before returning to Liverpool and showing Klopp that he is worth persevering with, so it is a transfer that should suit everyone, but the Baggies look set to face plenty of competition.