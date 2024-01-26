After welcoming Andreas Weimann to boost their attacking options amid their push to secure a Championship play-off place, there's now reportedly a high chance that West Bromwich Albion sanction the sale of one of Carlos Coberan's consistent starters.

West Brom transfer news

It comes as no surprise that the Baggies are stealing the headlines over a potential departure, given that Lai Guochuan is still at the helm, yet to complete the sale of the club. Speaking on the club's financial situation just before the January transfer window opened, Corberan said via Birmingham Live: "There are no excuses not to be fully focused.

“We have all the things we need. The financial situation at the club is a challenge. It’s something we’ve said since the summer and it doesn’t change – it’s exactly the same. It’s a challenging year for West Bromwich.”

Those in the Midlands have already lost right-back Taylor Gardner-Hickman to Bristol City this month and could now suffer another departure before the end of the window in just under a week. According to Beyaz Gazete, there's a high chance that Okay Yokuslu will leave West Brom this month amid talks to rejoin former club Trabzonspor. The Turkish club have reportedly opened talks to complete a deal for the midfielder this month but may face an obstacle in the form of his contract, which still has 18 months remaining.

Given that sales were always apparently on the cards if West Brom's takeover failed to go through, however, Yokuslu may well find himself heading out the exit door this month to force Corberan into a change within his starting side. Currently fifth and on course to secure a play-off place, the last thing the manager needs is a late winter departure, though the Baggies are linked with Jordan James as a replacement.

West Brom must keep "impressive" Yokuslu

Yokuslu's game time speaks for itself about just how important the midfielder has become at The Hawthorns. The 29-year-old has started 25 of West Brom's 27 Championship games so far this season, helping them into a solid position when it comes to secure a place in the play-offs come the end of the campaign. Yokuslu's all-round stats in those games have been equally as impressive, meanwhile.

Okay Yokuslu's stats Rank vs other midfielders in comparable leagues Pass Completion (85.8%) 79th percentile Interceptions Per 90 (1.51) 82nd percentile Clearances Per 90 (1.60) 76th percentile Aerials Won Per 90 (2.58) 96th percentile

Highlighting his importance, it's clear that West Brom, even under Lai's seemingly never-ending reign, must do everything in their power to keep hold of Yokuslu this month. Corberan will certainly hope that's the case too, having praised his midfielder this season.

The Baggies manager said via the club's official website: “The finish from Okay for the first goal was unbelievable. He’s been so impressive over the last few weeks and has shown a brilliant level of commitment and personality."

Ahead of a crucial few months, losing such an important player could quickly derail the Midlands club's push for what would be a shock promotion amid their ownership situation, though it may be a reality that West Brom will have no choice but to face this month.