West Brom may have completed the signing of Andreas Weimann on loan, but it looks as though more business may be on its way, according to an update from reliable journalist Lewis Cox.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies have completed some important January transfer business in recent days, with Weimann arriving from Bristol City until the end of the season. The former Aston Villa man could represent an exciting signing for West Brom, not only bringing a wealth of experience to Carlos Corberan's team, but also a reliable amount of end product.

Weimann has 103 goal contributions (65 goals and 38 assists) in 326 appearances in the Championship, showing that quality he could add, and the hope is that his arrival plays a big part in West Brom being promoted back to the Premier League.

Baggies supporters will hope that he isn't the only addition this month, however, and a number of other players have also been linked with moves to the Hawthorns, in particular some attacking stars.

Leeds United youngster Joe Gelhardt has been backed to join West Brom, as he struggles for playing time at Elland Road, while Hertha Berlin's Derry Scherhant is also seen as a possible target. The same applies to Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir, who is seen as an alternative to Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.

West Brom set to sign attacker

Taking to X on Monday, Cox claimed that West Brom will indeed try to bring another attacking player to the club in the January window, following the arrival of Weimann.

"Andi Weimann checks in at wba on loan until end of season from Bristol City. First Jan recruit. Baggies still looking for another attacker this month."

This is a very encouraging update for West Brom fans, who will feel that attacking firepower is needed to increase their side's hopes of getting out of the Championship this season. No Baggies player has reached ten goals in the league yet this season, with Brandon Thomas-Asante leading the way with nine to date, and having someone who can be a difference-maker in the final third is a priceless asset to have.

Quite who it is that ends up joining West Brom remains to be seen, but someone like Gelhardt could arguably be the most eye-catching addition, with the 21-year-old a huge talent who could thrive with a fresh challenge. Granted, only six Championship appearances have come his way this season, but he has proven himself in the Premier League in a struggling Leeds side in the past, with Alan Hutton saying of one assist:

“It was unreal, wasn’t it? The wee flick up and over the defender, it was outstanding. It was just tremendous. Showing such a high level of composure and skill in such a high-pressure environment, needing a goal, to come up with it at that moment of time was just outstanding."

An attacking signing has to happen alongside Weimann this month, and with a few weeks left to complete some business, it has to be West Brom's primary area of focus in the market.