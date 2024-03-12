A "top young" West Brom player is set to leave the club and has already said his goodbyes, according to a new update regarding his future.

West Brom promotion & transfer news

The Baggies will hope that the summer transfer window is spent with them preparing for life back in the Premier League, depending on how the rest of this season pans out. Carlos Corberan's side are currently fifth in the Championship table with nine matches remaining, so failure to at least finish in the playoffs would have to be considered a disappointment.

Some key January additions arrived at the club, including Mikey Johnston on loan from Celtic, while Yann M'Vila represented an exciting free transfer last month.

The recent takeover of West Brom has brought further positivity to the club, and the hope is that additional funds will be made available in the summer, although new owner Shilen Patel has admitted that they must spend within their means moving forward, saying:

"I think to be a responsible and sustainable operation is crucial. The club is going to have what it needs to operate within the boundaries of the league. We’re absolutely going to have to increase our expertise in getting the most out of everything in front of us."

Young West Ham striker Callum Marshall has been linked with a move to The Hawthorns, being seen as a potential replacement for Brandon Thomas-Asante, but there could be players who leave West Brom during the summer window, however, and an update has emerged regarding one young individual.

"Top young" player to leave West Brom

According to a fresh claim from The Secret Scout on X, West Brom youngster Keilan Quinn is set to complete a move to Aston Villa, bringing an end to his time at the Hawthorns:

"BOOM! Understand Aston Villa are set to complete signing of 16-year-old Keilan Quinn from rivals West Brom. The 2007 born midfielder has already said his goodbyes. West Brom continuing to produce top young players."

Losing Quinn has to be considered a blow for West Brom, considering the 16-year-old's long-term potential as a player, already making 11 appearances for the Baggies' Under-18s, despite being below that age range.

In fairness, the lure of joining Villa has seemingly proved too good to turn down, given their Premier League status, and it looks as though he sees a switch across the Midlands as best for his development. It could be argued that staying put at West Brom may have been better for him in that respect, but only time will tell.

It is now a case of the Baggies ensuring that they don't keep on losing emerging young talents in the coming years, with long-term planning at the club so important under Patel, not to mention blooding homegrown players and turning them into both key players and genuine assets who could be sold for good money over time.