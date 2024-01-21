A potential West Brom exit link has emerged, with one of their Championship rivals keen on signing an "unbelievable" Baggies ace who Carlos Corberan loves.

West Brom transfer news

West Brom have been linked with plenty of signings during the January transfer window, with Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden seen as a potential target for Corberan before the end of the month. West Ham youngster Divin Mubama is another player who has been backed to seal a switch to The Hawthorns, with a loan move mooted.

Elsewhere, Leeds United youngster Joe Gelhardt is someone who is considered a potentially strong addition to West Brom's attack as he looks for more regular playing time away from Elland Road.

Hertha Berlin's Derry Scherhant is another rumoured target for Corberan's side, having been described as "too good" for the 2. Bundesliga, which he is currently playing in.

It could also be that West Brom also lose current players in the January window, and a fresh claim suggests that one player could be on the move in the coming weeks.

Leicester want West Brom ace Tom Fellows

According to The Daily Mail [via Football League World], Leicester City want to sign West Brom midfielder Tom Fellows in January, having been linked with a move for him in the past. Southampton have also been mentioned as potential suitors, but it remains to be seen how strong their interest is now.

He has been linked with signing a new deal at The Hawthorns, with Corberan a big fan, having provided an update on his future earlier this month:

"I know that the club is working in this aspect - with some of the players, especially now individually I can tell you with Tom Fellows, because the club is of course focused on this. We are going to make our best to extend our possibilities with the player and to keep working with players like him."

While Fellows may not be a key starter for the Baggies, only starting twice in the Championship this season, losing him would have to be considered a blow, seeing as he has become a reliable squad player. He has appeared 15 times in the league overall, as well as playing once each in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Darren Byfield, who used to work with the 20-year-old during their time together at Crawley Town, once had this to say about him:

"Let’s talk about his game…unbelievable. He is a get-off-your-seat kind of guy. When he got the ball I was like ‘Go on, Tom’. He dribbles and drives, with a great attitude to develop, a great attitude to work, just a wonderful boy. Off the pitch, his mannerisms, his attitude, I really, really liked Tom Fellows and think he will go on to be a very good footballer."

Tom Fellows' Championship stats this season Total Appearances 15 Minutes played 440 Starts 2 Goals 1 Assists 0 Key passes per game 0.5 Pass completion rate 77.7%

Given his age, Fellows is also someone with most of his career ahead of him, so for West Brom to lose him before he properly proves his worth as a player would be a missed opportunity.

Related West Brom could sign a "brilliant" upgrade on Yokuslu before the deadline Okay Yokuslu's time in the West Brom first team could be up with this potential incoming.

The hope is that Fellows ends up deciding that staying put at West Brom is the best choice for him, but the lure of Leicester could be too strong, seeing as they look likely to be playing Premier League football again next season.