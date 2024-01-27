One pundit has been giving his reaction to the news that a West Bromwich Albion regular could be leaving The Hawthorns before the end of the month.

West Brom transfer news

So far this month, Carlos Corberan has added to his attacking ranks after losing the loan services of Jeremy Sarmiento. The 21-year-old has since joined Championship rivals Ipswich Town, however, the Baggies have raided second-tier side Bristol City for Andreas Weimann.

The Austrian has put pen to paper on a loan deal until the end of the season, whereas Callum Marshall has also arrived from West Ham, and there could be further additions before the deadline on February 1.

Celtic wingers Liel Abada and Mikey Johnston have emerged as winter window targets, but there is also the possibility of a number of exits. Reports have claimed that West Brom are in talks with Trabzonspor over a move to allow Okay Yokuslu to return to his former club, whereas youngster Tom Fellows is being looked at by Leicester City and Southampton.

Kyle Bartley is another who has been linked with an exit from the Midlands.

Luton Town eyeing move for West Brom’s Kyle Bartley

According to recent rumours from The Telegraph, Bartley is on a list of targets for Premier League side Luton Town in the final days of the January transfer window.

“West Brom defender Kyle Bartley is on a shortlist of centre-backs on Luton’s radar to strengthen Rob Edwards’ back line. Bartley, 32, has experience in the Premier League with Swansea and his current club and has six months left on his deal at the Hawthorns, where he has been a regular this season in the club’s bid for promotion to the Premier League.”

Reacting to the rumours, BBC pundit Carlton Palmer claimed it would be a “massive blow” for West Brom and Corberan if he does leave. Talking to Football League World, he said:

"Bartley is one of the best defenders in the Championship, and has Premier League experience with over 50 appearances. Luton Town have identified Bartley as a potential signing, but with West Brom fifth in the Championship table, in a play-off place and aiming for a play-off spot, they would be reluctant to let the player go in January.

"However, Bartley is out of contract in the summer, and with the club no further ahead with the takeover, any suitable offer, you would assume, would be accepted by the West Bromwich Albion board. This would be a massive blow for West Brom and Carlos Corberan, in his attempts to achieve what he is trying to do this season."

The 32-year-old, hailed as “incredible” in 2022 by pundit Kevin Campbell, has been a regular under Corberan and has made 185 appearances for West Brom, more than any other club during his career.

Player West Brom's best Championship performers this season Alex Mowatt 6.90/10 Cedric Kipre 6.89/10 Darnell Furlong 6.88/10 Matt Phillips 6.87/10 Kyle Bartley 6.85/10

As can be seen in the table above, he’s been a star performer during the current campaign, so losing his services could be a real blow, as Palmer suggests.