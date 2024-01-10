West Bromwich Albion could be about to make their first January signing, with a reliable reporter sharing an exciting transfer update from The Hawthorns.

West Brom transfer rumours

The Baggies and Carlos Corberan were relatively quiet in the summer, bringing in Josh Maja on a free transfer and Jeremy Sarmiento and Pipa on loan deals.

Related EFL Championship done deals: Every January 2024 transfer With the arrival of the January transfer window, FFC has you covered for every in and out involving your club in the EFL Championship.

However, Sarmiento’s temporary spell from Brighton has been cut short, with the 21-year-old joining Ipswich Town for the rest of the campaign. Corberan has since admitted that the club will need to replace Sarmiento this month.

"Without any type of doubt we're going to need a winger, because we have lost, let's say, the two first XI wingers we've been using in the games - they were Phillips and Jeremy.

"We have a gap in this position. After, when you cover the gap, you can evaluate the different possibilities, to see if it's better to add another winger, or to add a player who can give you more than one position.

"That's what I'd like to do. Add a specific winger - and then someone who can play in a couple of positions. Let's say he can play as a playmaker and winger, playmaker and striker, winger and striker. In my mind, we'll go for someone who can go for more than one position because it will protect us better for the rest of the season."

There have been a number of players who have been linked with a move to the Midlands, including Fenerbahce forward Umut Nayir and AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore, and it looks as if the club want to wrap up a first signing very soon.

According to Baggies writer Joseph Chapman of Birmingham Live, ‘West Bromwich Albion are seeking to be proactive in the transfer market and are aiming to conclude a deal to secure one arrival before this weekend's visit of Blackburn Rovers’, in what is an exciting update.

The journalist doesn’t say specifically who the arrival could be, but following Corberan’s previous comments, it may well be an attacking addition.

What's next for the Baggies?

All things considered, the Baggies are enjoying a solid season in the Championship, with Corberan guiding West Brom into the top six at this moment in time after 26 rounds of fixtures.

A place in the FA Cup fourth round was also secured at the weekend with a win over non-league Aldershot Town, so the January window is now the perfect chance for the Baggies to bolster their squad as they target a return to the Premier League.

West Brom fixtures Date West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers 13th January Norwich City vs West Brom 20th January West Brom vs Brentford/Wolves FA Cup TBC West Brom vs Birmingham City 3rd February Ipswich Town vs West Brom 10th February West Brom vs Cardiff City 13th February West Brom vs Southampton 16th February Hull City vs West Brom 24th February

As can be seen, the games continue to come thick and fast for West Brom, so adding one or two quality attacking options could help guarantee a playoff place, especially as 11 Championship sides have outscored the Baggies so far.