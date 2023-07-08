West Bromwich Albion will target free agents and the loan market this summer as Carlos Corberan looks to add to his squad, according to Express & Star reporter Lewis Cox.

What players have West Bromwich Albion been linked with this window?

According to Football League World, West Brom were keen to add free agent Nick Powell to their ranks this summer following his exit from Stoke City; however, the outlet claim that he will now complete a deal to move to EFL League Two side Stockport County.

The former Manchester United ace also had interest from Coventry City, Wrexham and Major League Soccer, though he now looks odds-on to sign for Dave Challinor's men ahead of 2023/24.

Former Portsmouth midfielder Jay Mingi, who is also now a free agent, was on the radar of West Brom in January, though it remains to be seen whether the Baggies can afford to move for him again this off-season.

As per The Telegraph, West Brom are in 'financial peril' and will need to sell most of their prize assets before being able to dip back into the transfer market to acquire players ahead of the new term.

Dara O'Shea has left the club to join Premier League outfit, Burnley, fetching a fee in the region of £7 million to put back into the coffers at the Hawthorns, as per BBC Sport.

Birmingham Live report that several other faces are set to join the cull in the coming weeks. Manager Corberan has revealed his hope that he can add to his squad before taking them to St George's Park next week for a visit, stating: "We are giving a little bit of time to see if we can add some of the new players and then spend time together there, at St. George’s Park.

"It’s not just the football perspective we will be working on, but the human perspective too. Some of the players are going to be new and they’ll need to fight together in the competition, so they’ll be creating a new family and new relationships."

What did Lewis Cox say about West Brom's potential transfer business?

According to journalist Cox, who spoke on the Express & Star YouTube channel, any additions that do come the way of West Brom this summer are more likely to arise from the free agent pool or loan market, according to journalist Cox.

Cox stated: "Finances will surely largely dictate that [scope for recruitment], loans are more likely to happen later in the summer, we know this. I don't think that we can get too hung up on it yet, but obviously, it would've been ideal to have them in. Now, it doesn't mean the window is going to end badly, it could be a positive late July/August with some really encouraging names and frees and the loans come in"

Ultimately, Corberan looks like he will have his hands tied this window and may be completely consigned to completing deals on the cheap or on a loan basis; nevertheless, he will be keen to find a few bargain gems to offer some depth to his side.

The Spaniard is also likely to rely on youth players to supplement his squad and has a positive reputation in developing younger players, which would offer some excitement for Baggies supporters despite their awkward position in the transfer market.