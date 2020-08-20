West Brom can soften Grady Diangana with Adem Ljajic swoop

West Brom are back in the big time despite a less than impressive title run-in and they may well have to compete without one of last season’s popular stars, but Luke Dowling can soften that blow with one new addition…

What’s the word?

According to Aksam (via Sport Witness), the Baggies continue to be linked with a move for Besiktas attacker Adem Ljajic this summer.

Should West Brom sign Adem Ljajic for £6m?

Absolutely! Vote No way! Vote

It’s claimed that the Serbian international could leave the Super Lig outfit as they want him off the wage bill – Andreas Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe are also interested.

Albion boss Slaven Bilic has previously managed in the Turkish league with the Black Eagles and has been linked to both Domagoj Vida and Vedat Muriqi too.

Soften the blow

The Hawthorns faithful may have seen the last of loan star Grady Diangana after he delivered eight goals and six assists on their way to the runner-up spot.

It is thought that David Moyes wants the 22-year-old to play a key part in east London next season, which would seemingly close the door on a fairytale return to the west Midlands.

But in Ljajic, Dowling and Bilic can soften that blow.

The 28-year-old is capable of playing anywhere behind the striker, so that’s one tick in the Croatian’s one-up-top system and despite Besiktas struggling for third place, Ljajic was more than impressive.

1 of 10 Matheus Pereira has ended the season with the most assists in the Championship. What is his final total? 17 18 19 20

Per WhoScored, the playmaker provided seven goals and six assists, averaging 2 shots, 2 key passes and 1.1 dribbles per game whilst a passing accuracy rate of nearly 90% for his position is pretty outstanding.

It’s no wonder Serie A powerhouse and ex-Rome teammate Radja Nainggolan described Ljajic as “different class” back in 2014.

As per Fanatik, he could cost the Baggies just £6m, which is quite the bargain considering he’s valued above that by Transfermarkt and has racked up 45 caps on the international stage.

AND in other news, Bilic eyeing potential transfer for 25-year-old forward…