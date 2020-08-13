West Brom news: Bilic eyeing potential transfer for 25-year-old forward

Slaven Bilic has secured Premier League football for West Bromwich Albion in the upcoming 2020/21 season. Now, however, comes the more difficult part and the Croatian coach knows his team will have to strengthen in order to compete with England’s best in the top-flight.

According to Sky Sport’s Rob Dorset, the Baggies are plotting Callum Robinson’s big return to the Hawthorns in the ongoing summer transfer window after he impressed on his last loan spell at the club.

This, of course, doesn’t exactly come as a huge surprise seeing how the 25-year-old has managed to net three goals in 10 starts for West Brom after arriving on loan from Sheffield United in the January transfer window. Now he’s back with the Blades but Bilic would be keen on his return, this time on a permanent contract.

But the same source does suggest that even though initial talks had been held already, there’s quite a lot interest from other teams as well, at least one of which is from the Premier League too. Needless to say, this could make the deal that much more complicated to get over the line.

At the moment, this is all we’ve gotten on this potential transfer and it will be interesting to see how things develop in the immediate future as the transfer window starts to heat up.

One way or another, we can definitely expect some new arrivals at the Hawthorns soon rather than later.

Verdict

Robinson has been a great addition to the Baggies’ team from January onward. He played his role perfectly and did his part to push West Brom towards promotion in the end.

For that reason, the fact that Bilic does indeed like the 25-year-old forward is not surprising. But following his good loan stint, Sheffield and Chris Wilder may want to incorporate him into their squad as well.

With that in mind, the stage is set for an interesting transfer battle between the two Premier League outfits.